Chicago Fire vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting Tips - 19th March 2022

Chicago Fire host Sporting Kansas City at the Soldier Field Stadium in the MLS on Saturday, looking for their first home win of the season.

After opening their campaign with back-to-back draws, the Illinois outfit secured their first win by beating DC United 2-0 in their last outing. Chicago are the only team left in the competition yet to concede a single goal, keeping three consecutive clean sheets.

Sporting Kansas, meanwhile, have blown hot and cold so far, losing twice and winning once. They lost 3-1 away at Atlanta on the opening weekend before losing 2-0 at Colorado on their next travel. Interspersed between those defeats was a slender 1-0 victory over Houston Dynamo, courtesy of a second-half strike from Remi Walter.

With just three points in the bag, the Wizards are down in 12th position in the MLS Western Conference standings. Only San Jose Earthquakes and Vancouver (one apiece) have earned fewer points than them.

Chicago Fire vs Sporting Kansas City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 47 clashes between the two teams. The spoils are closely shared, with Chicago winning on 18 occasions and Kansas on 17.

Sporting Kansas are unbeaten in this fixture in six games, winning five, since a 1-0 defeat in 2016.

Sporting Kansas were held to a 2-2 draw on their last visit to Chicago.

The Wizards have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four encounters with the Illinois-based team.

Chicago Fire vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Neither team has made a dominant start to the new season, but Chicago are riding their solid defence that hasn't conceded a single goal yet. That could make life difficult for the Wizards, who've looked shaky on their travels and might lose again.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-0 Sporting Kansas City.

Chicago Fire vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Chicago Fire.

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5.

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Chicago haven't conceded a goal yet, and Sporting Kansas don't seem to have the firepower to break the jinx).

