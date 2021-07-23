Chicago Fire vs Toronto FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Toronto FC have won just one of their last ten matches as they travel to take on Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Two of the worst-performing sides in the MLS Eastern Conference will lock horns at the Soldier Field this weekend. Chicago Fire seemed to be gaining momentum with convincing back-to-back wins over Atlanta United and Orlando City. Chicago beat Atlanta United 3-0 and the in-form Orlando City 3-1.

However, they fell to a 5-1 defeat to Nashville after being reduced to 10-men as early as the 14th minute when Johan Kappelhof was shown a straight red. They put on a much better display in their latest outing against DC United but just weren't clinical enough and settled for a 2-2 draw.

They relinquished a 2-0 lead in the last 10 minutes of the game and wasted a great opportunity to climb above Cincinnati in the Eastern Conference standings. Meanwhile, Toronto FC have not lost any of their last three matches. Getting thumped 7-1 by DC United seems to have got them to clean up their act.

But they still have a long way to go. The Reds have won just two out of 14 matches and conceded eight defeats. It has been quite a fall from grace for Toronto FC, who finished second in the Eastern Conference standings in the 2020 regular season.

Chicago Fire are currently sitting 12th with 12 points from 14 games while Toronto FC are languishing at 13th with 10 points from 14 games. Toronto FC have conceded 31 goals so far this season and will need to shore up their defence if they are to make the climb to a playoff spot from here.

Chicago Fire vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head

Chicago Fire and Toronto FC have played 31 matches against each other. Chicago Fire have won nine meetings while Toronto have won 11. 11 matches have ended as draws.

The last time the two sides clashed was in September 2019 when the match ended 2-2.

Chicago Fire form guide: D-W-W-L-D

Toronto FC form guide: L-L-W-D-D

Chicago Fire vs Toronto FC Team News

Chicago Fire

Goalkeeper Kenneth Kronholm and centre-back Carlos Teran are both sidelined for Chicago Fire with injuries. Francisco Calvo will be unavailable as he is on international duty with Costa Rica at the Gold Cup.

Injuries: Kenneth Kronholm, Carlos Teran

International duty: Francisco Calvo

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Toronto FC

Ayo Akinola, Richie Laryea, Jonathan Osorio, Kemar Lawrence and Eriq Zavaleta are all away on international duty with their respective national sides. Ifunanyachi Achara and Quentin Westberg are all sidelined with injuries.

Injuries: Ifunanyachi Achara, Quentin Westberg

International duty: Ayo Akinola, Richie Laryea, Jonathan Osorio, Kemar Lawrence, Eriq Zavaleta

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Chicago Fire vs Toronto FC Predicted Lineups

Chicago Fire Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bobby Shuttleworth, Jonathan Bornstein, Johan Kappelhof, Mauricio Pineda; Boris Sekulic, Przemyslaw Frankowski, Fabian Herbers, Alvaro Medran, Gaston Gimenez; Ignacio Aliseda, Robert Beric

Toronto FC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Bono; Julian Dunn, Omar Gonzalez, Chris Mavinga, Justin Morrow; Michael Bradley, Marco Delgado; Tsubasah Endoh, Alejandro Pozuelo, Yeferson Soteldo; Jozy Altidore

Chicago Fire vs Toronto FC Prediction

Chicago Fire are a much better team than their record from the current season would suggest. But Toronto FC seem to be slowly steadying their ship and this could be a cagey affair.

Prediction: Chicago Fire 1-1 Toronto FC

Edited by Shambhu Ajith