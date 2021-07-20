Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Colorado Rapids are unbeaten in three matches as they take on a struggling FC Dallas side.

Colorado Rapids can stretch their unbeaten streak to four matches with a win over FC Dallas when the two sides meet on Wednesday. The Rapids were held to a 1-1 draw by San Jose Earthquakes in their latest outing.

Robin Fraser's men have been one of the steadiest teams in the Western Conference in the 2021 MLS season and are sitting fourth with 21 points. The third-placed Los Angeles Galaxy have 24 points but they've played 13 games so far, one more than the Rapids.

Colorado Rapids could climb higher up the table as they have games in hand over their Western Conference peers. Their next three matches are against teams that are currently lower than them in the table as well.

Meanwhile, FC Dallas are reeling at the bottom of the Western Conference. A two-game unbeaten streak in late June is the best run they've had so far this season. That momentum was snapped after conceding successive losses against Los Angeles Galaxy and Portland Timbers.

It's a long way back for FC Dallas as far as playoff spots are concerned and they will have their work cut out against the Colorado Rapids.

Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head'

Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas have clashed 40 times till date. History favours FC Dallas, who have won 16 of those encounters. Meanwhile, the Rapids have won 12 and 12 matches have ended as a draw.

The last time the two sides met was towards the end of May when Colorado Rapids won the game 3-0.

Colorado Rapids form guide: W-L-D-W-D

FC Dallas form guide: L-W-D-L-L

Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas Team News

Colorado Rapids

Steven Beitashour and Younes Namli are both sidelined with injuries for the Rapids. Sam Vines, Kellyn Acosta and Jonathan Lewis are all away on international duty.

Injuries: Steven Beitashour and Younes Namli

International duty: Sam Vines, Kellyn Acosta, Jonathan Lewis

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

FC Dallas

FC Dallas have a few injury concerns. Matt Hedges is out with a hip injury. Jose Antonio Martinez has a thigh injury. Beni Redzic and Kyle Zobeck are both sidelined with injuries as well. Bryan Acosta is away on international duty with Honduras.

Injuries: Matt Hedges, Beni Redzic, Kyle Zobeck, Jose Antonio Martinez

International duty: Bryan Acosta

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas Predicted Lineups

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough; Keegan Rosenberry, Lalas Abubakar, Danny Wilson, Auston Trusty; Jack Price, Cole Bassett, Michael Barrios; Nicolas Mezquida, Andre Shinyashiki, Nicolas Benezet

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jimmy Maurer; John Nelson, Nkosi Burgess, Matheus Bressan, Ryan Hollingshead; Edwin Cerillo, Facundo Quignon; Jader Obrian, Andres Ricuarte, Paxton Pomykal; Ricardo Pepi

Colorado Rapids vs FC Dallas Prediction

Colorado Rapids have looked a much better side than FC Dallas. They should be able to get all three points here.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-0 FC Dallas

