Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold this week with another round of soccer games as Colorado Rapids lock horns with Minnesota United at the DSG Park on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this year and will want to prove their mettle in this match.

Minnesota United are in sixth place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have exceeded expectations this year. The away side played out a 2-2 draw with San Jose Earthquakes last week and will want to return to winning ways in this match.

Colorado Rapids, on the other hand, currently find themselves in fourth place in the league table and have a point to prove this season. The Rapids held Seattle Sounders to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

Colorado Rapids and Minnesota United are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won four matches apiece out of a total of 10 games played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two Western Conference outfits took place in May earlier this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for Colorado Rapids. Danny Wilson scored a late winner on the day and has an important role to play in this match.

Colorado Rapids form guide in the MLS: D-L-W-W-L

Minnesota form guide in the MLS: D-W-W-D-D

Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United Team News

Colorado Rapids need to win this game

Colorado Rapids

Younes Namli is currently injured and will be unable to feature against Minnesota United this week. Sam Vines, Kellyn Acosta, and Jonathan Lewis are representing the USA in the Gold Cup and are unavailable for selection.

Injured: Younes Namli

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Sam Vines, Kellyn Acosta, Jonathan Lewis

Minnesota United have a strong squad

Minnesota United

Ike Opara is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the game against Colorado Rapids this week. Dayne St. Clair has been selected in the Canadian squad for the Gold Cup and will not feature in this match.

Injured: Ike Opara

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Dayne St. Clair

Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (4-3-3): William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Auston Trusty, Danny Wilson, Keegan Rosenberry; Andre Shinyashiki, Cole Bassett, Jack Price; Nicolas Benezet, Michael Barrios, Diego Rubio

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller; Chase Gasper; Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Jukka Raitala; Wil Trapp, Osvaldo Alonso; Emanuel Reynoso, Ethan Finlay, Franco Fragapane; Adrien Hunou

Colorado Rapids vs Minnesota United Prediction

Colorado Rapids were impressive last year and their formidable squad makes them a force to reckon with this season. The likes of Diego Rubio and Michael Barrios can be lethal on their day and will want to make their mark in this fixture.

Minnesota United have shown tremendous improvement over the past year and will be intent on a top-seven finish this season. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this match.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-1 Minnesota United

