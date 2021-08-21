Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Colorado Rapids host Real Salt Lake at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in the MLS on Sunday, with both sides doing well so far this season.

Colorado are currently 4th in the Western Conference table with a win potentially taking them to within two points of the top. Robin Fraser's side have been on a good run of form of late and are on a four-game unbeaten run. The Rapids will hope to extend their streak against a strong Salt Lake side on Sunday.

Real Salt Lake are 5th in the Western Conference table, seven points behind Colorado. Freddy Juarez's side have found it hard to pick up wins consistently, but will go into the game following back-to-back league victories. They will be looking to close the gap on the top 4 with a win on Sunday.

With both teams in good runs of form, Sunday's clash is sure to be an exciting matchup.

Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head

Real Salt Lake have dominated the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, winning four of their last five meetings, with Colorado winning the other.

Salt Lake demolished the Rapids 3-0 when they met last month. Goals from Bobby Wood and Rubio Rubin, along with an own-goal from William Yarbrough, were enough to secure all three points for Juarez's men.

Colorado Rapids Form Guide: L-W-D-W-W

Real Salt Lake Form Guide: D-L-L-W-W

Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake Team News

David Ochoa is still out due to injury

Colorado Rapids

Colorado have no new injury worries following their 2-1 win against LA Galaxy in midweek.

Younes Namli is still unavailable after breaking his ankle earlier this year.

Injured: Younes Namli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake came away unscathed from their 2-1 win against Houston last time out.

Andrew Brody, David Ochoa and Jeizon Ramirez are all still out injured.

Injured: Andrew Brody, David Ochoa, Jeizon Ramirez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): William Yarbrough; Auston Trusty, Danny Wilson, Lalas Abubakar; Braian Galvan, Cole Bassett, Jack Price, Keegan Rosenberry; Jonathan Lewis, Andre Shinyashiki; Diego Rubio

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Zac MacMath; Danny Toia, Toni Datkovic, Marcelo Silva, Aaron Herrera; Justin Meram, Damir Kreilach, Pablo Ruiz, Jonathan Menendez; Albert Rusnak; Rubio Rubin

Colorado Rapids vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Given the form that the two teams are in, the game is sure to be an enthralling fixture. Colorado should have enough firepower to get past a strong Salt Lake side.

We predict a well-contested matchup with Colorado coming out on top.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 2-1 Real Salt Lake

