Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes will meet for the first time in the MLS 2021 season in a Western Conference matchup on Saturday.

Colorado Rapids have been one of the more consistent sides of the new MLS season. They have looked quite strong in recent weeks. The Rapids embarked on a climb up the table after registering three successive wins over the likes of Vancouver Whitecaps, Minnesota United and Houston Dynamo.

Robin Fraser's men seem to be steadying their ship after being dealt a 3-1 defeat by Seattle Sounders. They nearly fell to back-to-back defeats but for Michael Barrios' late equalizer in the game against Seattle Sounders. They beat the Loons for a second time this season in their most recent outing.

Meanwhile, San Jose Earthquakes haven't tasted victory in eight matches. Matias Almeyda's men are languishing at 11th in the Western Conference standings after losing seven and winning just two of their 13 matches so far.

Their recent run of form is in stark contrast with how they started the season. The Earthquakes had collected nine points from their first three games after registering wins against FC Dallas, DC United and Real Salt Lake.

They very recently fell to a 5-0 defeat against Orlando City which was followed by a 3-1 thumping at the hands of Los Angeles Galaxy. They were able to hold Minnesota United to a 2-2 draw thanks to an 82nd minute equalizer from Benji Kikanovic.

Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head

Colorado Rapids and San Jose Earthquakes have met 31 times till date. Colorado Rapids have won eight matches while San Jose Earthquakes have won 11. 12 games have ended as draws.

The last time the two sides locked horns was in September 2020 and Colorado Rapids thrashed San Jose Earthquakes 5-0.

Colorado Rapids form guide: W-W-L-D-W

San Jose Earthquakes form guide: L-D-L-L-D

Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Colorado Rapids

The Rapids will be without Jonathan Lewis and Sam Vines, who have left to join the US national side on international duty. Younes Namli continues to be sidelined with an injury.

Injuries: Younes Namli

International duty: Jonathan Lewis, Sam Vines

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

San Jose Earthquakes

Jackson Yueill is away with the US national team and will be absent here. Luciano Abecasis, Matt Bersano and Carlos Fierro are sidelined with injuries for the Earthquakes.

Injuries: Luciano Abecasis, Matt Bersano and Carlos Fierro

International duty: Jackson Yueill

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted Lineups

Colorado Rapids Predicted XI (5-3-2): William Yarbrough; Keegan Rosenberry, Lalas Abubakar, Danny Wilson, Auston Trusty, Braian Galvan; Michael Barrios, Kellyn Acosta, Nicolas Mezquida; Diego Rubio, Cole Bassett

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): James Marcinkowski; Judson Tavares, Nathan Cardoso, Oswaldo Alanis, Tanner Beason; Eric Remedi; Javier Lopez, Jan Gregus, Cristian Espinoza, Shea Sanilas; Cade Cowell

Colorado Rapids vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

Colorado have been in good form of late, while the Earthquakes have been extremely poor. This should be quite straightforward for the Rapids.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 3-1 San Jose Earthquakes

