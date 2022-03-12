Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction and Betting tips | 12th March 2022

In a mid-table MLS Western Conference encounter, Colorado Rapids entertain Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.

Both sides have a win and a loss to their name in two league games so far. After suffering defeats in their opening fixture of the campaign in away games, both sides secured a win in their first home game of the season.

The hosts overcame Atlanta United 3-0 last week while the visiting side beat Houston Dynamo thanks to Rémi Walter's 60th-minute winner.

Colorado Rapids @ColoradoRapids



gives us his keys on how we can do that coloradorapids.com/news/keys-agai… Another opportunity to celebrate three points? Absolutely. @MileHighCape gives us his keys on how we can do that Another opportunity to celebrate three points? Absolutely.@MileHighCape gives us his keys on how we can do that👇 coloradorapids.com/news/keys-agai…

Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City Head-to-Head

and Key Numbers

The two charter clubs have gone head-to-head 81 times across all competitions. The visiting side lead 34-27 in wins and the remaining 20 games have ended in draws.

Colorado are winless in their last six encounters with the visiting side and their last win at home came all the way back in 2017.

The last four games at Saturday's venue have ended in stalemates. The four games preceding these fixtures ended in wins for the hosts.

The hosts are on a 17-match unbeaten run at home in the regular season and a record for the longest active run in MLS is only matched by Nashville.

Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

The two sides have endured an almost identical run in the league so far, with one loss in their away game and a win at home apiece. They have both conceded three goals but the hosts have outscored the Wizards 3-2.

Sporting Kansas City @SportingKC



This time Saturday, you'll see this sort of 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 live in the



Need a refresher on your all broadcast options going forward? @remi_walter had a great match this weekend. Let's show you how great.This time Saturday, you'll see this sort of 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 live in the #SportingKC broadcast!Need a refresher on your all broadcast options going forward? .@remi_walter had a great match this weekend. Let's show you how great.This time Saturday, you'll see this sort of 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 live in the #SportingKC broadcast!Need a refresher on your all broadcast options going forward? 👇

Two of the three meetings between the two sides ended in stalemates last season. They have played out four back-to-back draws at Saturday's venue. Given the form of both sides, a low-scoring draw seems to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-1 Sporting Kansas City

Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Colorado's three goals this season have come at home; Sporting KC have scored in three of their last four trips to Colorado)

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the seven games at Saturday's venue have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes (Four of the five goals scored between the two sides this season have come in the second half).

Edited by Peter P