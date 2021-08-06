Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns with another thrilling contest as Colorado Rapids welcome Sporting Kansas City to Dick's Sporting Goods Park Stadium on Sunday.

This is the second meeting between the two sides this season and the hosts will seek to exact revenge on the visitors after suffering a 3-1 defeat back in June’s reverse fixture.

Colorado Rapids returned to winning ways last Sunday as they claimed a narrow 1-0 win over Austin FC away from home.

Brazilian forward Andre Shinyashiki came up trumps as he scored the only goal of the game in the 29th minute to hand the Rapids their eighth win of the season.

This followed a disappointing 3-0 defeat at the hands of Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium two Sundays ago.

Colorado Rapids have been in impressive form of late. They have picked up three wins and one draw from their last five games. This decent run of results has seen the Rapids rise to fourth place in the Western Conference standings.

Head coach Robin Fraser will feel confident in his side’s chances of pushing further up the table in the coming weeks as they have two games in hand over the teams above them on the log.

Sporting Kansas City, meanwhile, continued their push for the conference title as they claimed an emphatic 4-1 win over Los Angeles FC.

The Wizards cruised into a comfortable four-goal lead before Daniel Musovski grabbed a consolation goal for Los Angeles in the 82nd minute.

The win saw Sporting Kansas move into first place in the standings following Seattle Sounders’ 1-1 draw with FC Dallas.

Sporting Kansas head into Sunday’s clash unbeaten in six of their last seven outings, picking up five wins and one draw.

Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City Head-To-Head

With 20 wins from their last 52 meetings, Sporting Kansas City have a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture. Colorado Rapids have secured 16 wins, while 16 games have ended in draws.

Colorado Rapids Form Guide: W-D-W-L-W

Sporting Kansas City Form Guide: W-D-W-L-W

Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City Team News

Colorado Rapids

Younes Namli remains sidelined as he recovers from a broken ankle. There are no suspension concerns for the Rapids.

Injured: Younes Namli

Suspended: None

Sporting Kansas City

The visitors will be without the services of midfielder Cameron Duke, who sustained a hamstring problem. Felipe Hernández will also miss the game as he is currently away due to personal reasons.

Injured: Cameron Duke

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Felipe Hernández

Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City Predicted XI

Colorado Rapids Preview Predicted XI (3-4-3): William Yarbrough; Keegan Rosenberry, Auston Trusty, Lalas Abubakar; Steven Beitashour, Jack Price, Collen Warner, Braian Galván; Andre Shinyashiki, Cole Bassett, Michael Barrios

Sporting Kansas City (4-3-3): Timothy Melia; Graham Zusi, Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Andreu Fontàs, Luis Martins; Rémi Walter, Ilie Sánchez, Gadi Kinda; Khiry Shelton, Alan Pulido, Dániel Sallói

Colorado Rapids vs Sporting Kansas City Prediction

Colorado Rapids and Sporting Kansas head into the game in similar form and we expect a thrilling and exciting contest. However, the visitors have been dominant in their recent encounters and head into the game on a four-game unbeaten run in this fixture.

We predict this trend will continue with Sporting Kansas claiming a narrow win.

Prediction: Colorado Rapids 1-2 Sporting Kansas City

