Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Atlanta United lock horns with Columbus Crew on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

Columbus Crew are in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings this season and have endured a slump in recent weeks. The Crew suffered a 4-2 defeat against DC United last week and will want to bounce back in this game.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are currently in 11th place in the league table and have not been at their best this year. The away side held CF Montreal to a 2-2 draw last week and will want to go a step further in this fixture.

An absolute magician on the ball ✨



Ready to see Luiz Araújo in the 5-Stripes 🔴⚫️ pic.twitter.com/j5AIBKGmmn — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) August 6, 2021

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

Columbus Crew and Atlanta United are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won five games apiece out of a total of 10 matches played between the two teams.

The previous edition of this fixture took place last month and ended in a narrow 1-0 victory for Columbus Crew. Atlanta United gave their opponents a good fight on the day but will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Columbus Crew form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-W-D-W

Atlanta United form guide in MLS 2021: D-L-L-D-L

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Team News

Columbus Crew need to win this game

Columbus Crew

Artur, Milton Valenzuela, Perry Kitchen, and Voot Wormgoor are injured and will not be able to feature against Atlanta United. Josh Williams is also carrying a knock and might not be included in the squad.

Injured: Artur, Milton Valenzuela, Voot Wormgoor, Perry Kitchen

Doubtful: Josh Williams

Suspended: None

Atlanta United have a depleted squad

Atlanta United

Mohammed Adams, Franco Ibarra, and Emerson Hyndman are recuperating from injuries at the moment and will be unable to feature in this game. Josef Martinez was sent off against Columbus Crew and is suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Mohammed Adams, Franco Ibarra, Emerson Hyndman

Doubtful: Jake Mulraney

Suspended: Josef Martinez

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Predicted XI

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Eloy Room; Waylon Francis, Jonathan Mensah, Aboubacar Keita, Harrison Afful; Alexandru Matan, Darlington Nagbe; Lucas Zelarayan, Luis Diaz, Pedro Santos; Gyasi Zardes

Two goals last match means $1,000 toward home financing with @lowerdotcom.#Crew96 — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) August 6, 2021

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bradley Guzan; Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes, Alan Franco, Brooks Lennon; Amar Sedjic, Santiago Sosa; Erik Lopez, Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno; Erick Torres

Columbus Crew vs Atlanta United Prediction

Columbus Crew have struggled in recent weeks and have a point to prove this weekend. The Crew have conceded eight goals in their last two goals and have a few defensive issues to solve going into this game.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are winless in their last 12 games and cannot afford another setback this weekend. Columbus Crew are the better team on paper and should be able to take all three points away from this fixture.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-0 Atlanta United

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi