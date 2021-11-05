Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Two sides languishing in the bottom half of the MLS standings square off at Lower.com Field as Columbus Crew host Chicago Fire in their final league game of the year.

The Crew are coming into Saturday on the back of consecutive wins and will be looking to make it three for three to end their 2021 season on a high note.

Chicago, who're only two places behind them in the table but trail by 10 points, saw their mini resurgence ended by New York City on Thursday.

Frank Klopas' side went down to a penalty from Valentin Castellanos early on in the second half despite mustering five shots on target (one more than New York).

Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire Head-To-Head

There have been 66 clashes between the sides in the past, with Chicago winning 23 times and losing to Columbus on 20 occasions.

In their two encounters in 2021 so far, the home side have won on both occasions, including a 2-0 victory for Columbus in this exact fixture in June.

Mike Berman @MikeBermanNBC #CFFC



"I love this life. It’s everything I’ve ever dreamed of, and I’m going to do everything to harness it and make sure that I continue to live this life."



nbcchicago.com/news/sports/ch… Meet Gabriel Slonina - aka "Gaga" - the 17 yr-old from Addison playing goalie for @ChicagoFire "I love this life. It’s everything I’ve ever dreamed of, and I’m going to do everything to harness it and make sure that I continue to live this life." Meet Gabriel Slonina - aka "Gaga" - the 17 yr-old from Addison playing goalie for @ChicagoFire. #CFFC "I love this life. It’s everything I’ve ever dreamed of, and I’m going to do everything to harness it and make sure that I continue to live this life."nbcchicago.com/news/sports/ch…

Columbus Crew Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-W

Chicago Fire Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-L

Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire Team News

Columbus Crew

The Crew are beleaguered with a fair bit of injury concerns right now as six players are currently unfit.

Aidan Morris, Perry Kitchen, Kevin Molino and Gyasi Zardes are all down with knee problems, while Artur and Waylon Francis have hip and thigh issues respectively.

Injured: Aidan Morris, Perry Kitchen, Kevin Molino, Gyasi Zardes, Artur, Waylon Francis

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire won't be able to call upon Kenneth Kronholm, who's out with a knee problem, while Carlos Teran is doubtful with a thigh injury.

Injured: Kenneth Kronholm, Carlos Teran

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire Predicted XI

Columbus Crew (4-2-3-1): Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Josh Williams, Milton Valenzuela; Liam Fraser, Darlington Nagbe; Derrick Etienne, Lucas Zelarayan, Pedro Santos; Miguel Berry.

Chicago Fire (4-3-3): Gabriel Slonina; Boris Sekulic, Mauricio Pineda, Jonathan Bornstein, Miguel Navarro; Federico Navarro, Gaston Gimenez, Alvaro Medran; Fabian Herbes, Robert Beric, Ignacio Aliseda.

Columbus Crew vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Columbus are currently on a good run of form and have beaten Chicago at home before.

However, the final matchdays are normally very unpredictable, and we're putting our money on a draw.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-1 Chicago Fire

Edited by Peter P