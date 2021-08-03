Columbus Crew vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another round of fixtures this week as Columbus Crew take on DC United on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this year and will want to step up in this game.

Columbus Crew are in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and will be intent on a top-seven finish this year. The home side suffered a 4-1 defeat against New York City FC last week and will want to bounce back in this match.

DC United, on the other hand, are currently in eighth place in the league table and have not been at their best this season. The away side held FC Cincinnati to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will want to take it up a notch this week.

Columbus Crew vs DC United Head-to-Head

Columbus Crew have a good record against DC United and have won 19 games out of a total of 34 matches played between the two teams. DC United have managed 11 victories against Columbus Crew and will need to step up in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Columbus Crew. DC United were poor on the day and will need to be more robust in this game.

Columbus Crew form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-D-W-D

DC United form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-D-L-W

Columbus Crew vs DC United Team News

Columbus Crew need to win this game

Columbus Crew

Artur, Milton Valenzuela, and Voot Wormgoor are injured and will not be able to feature against DC United. Josh Williams is also carrying a knock and might not be included in the squad.

Injured: Artur, Milton Valenzuela, Voot Wormgoor

Doubtful: Josh Williams

Suspended: None

DC United have a depleted squad

DC United

Moses Nyeman and Joseph Mora were sent off against FC Cincinnati last week and are suspended for this match. Edison Flores and Adrien Perez are injured and will be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Edison Flores, Adrien Perez, Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike, Nigel Robertha, Russell Canouse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Moses Nyeman, Joseph Mora

Columbus Crew vs DC United Predicted XI

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Eloy Room; Waylon Francis, Jonathan Mensah, Aboubacar Keita, Harrison Afful; Perry Kitchen, Darlington Nagbe; Lucas Zelarayan, Kevin Molino, Pedro Santos; Bradley Wright-Phillips

Artur underwent successful sports hernia repair surgery and is expected to be sidelined for approximately 10-12 weeks.#Crew96 — The Crew (@ColumbusCrew) August 2, 2021

DC United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bill Hamid; Frederic Brilliant, Andy Najar, Tony Alfaro; Kevin Paredes, Julian Gressel, Felipe, Junior Moreno; Yordy Reyna, Ola Kamara, Yamil Asad

Columbus Crew vs DC United Prediction

DC United have shown flashes of their potential this season but will need to be more consistent in the coming weeks. The away side is only a few points away from a top-seven place and will need to win this game.

Columbus Crew have been fairly impressive this year but will have to address the chinks in their armour ahead of this match. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-1 DC United

