Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Two struggling sides in the MLS Eastern Conference go toe-to-toe on Saturday when Columbus Crew welcome FC Cincinnati to the Mapfre Stadium.

The hosts have lost each of their last six games, while the visitors are without a win in their last 10.

Columbus Crew’s steady decline continued last Saturday when they suffered a 2-1 home defeat against the Seattle Sounders.

The Crew had taken a 77th-minute lead through Bradley Wright-Phillips. However they collapsed in the final minutes of the game as Xavier Arreaga and Will Bruin scored in the 87th and 89th minute respectively to hand Seattle a dramatic win.

Caleb Porter’s side have now failed to pick up a point in their last six games, while conceding 15 goals in that time.

For all their recent struggles, Columbus Crew are just three points outside the playoff places thanks to their fine start to the season.

With 24 points from 21 games, the Crew are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference table.

Similarly, FC Cincinnati’s failed to end their woeful run last time out as they suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of New England Revolution.

Bruce Arena’s men raced to a three-goal lead inside the first 33 minutes of the game before Brenner pulled one back for Cincinnati in the 54th minute. However, Adam Buksa scored his second goal of the game to restore the Revs' three-goal advantage seven minutes later.

FC Cincinnati have now failed to taste victory in their last 10 games, picking up seven draws and losing three.

This poor run of results sees Jaap Stam’s side seated second-bottom in the East, two points above last-placed Toronto FC.

Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati Head-To-Head

Columbus Crew have a slightly better record in this fixture, claiming four wins from their last nine meetings. FC Cincinnati have picked up two wins, while three games have ended in draws.

Columbus Crew Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

FC Cincinnati Form Guide: L-D-D-D-D

Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati Team News

Columbus Crew

The hosts have a relatively long injury list heading into the game. Artur, Milton Valenzuela, Perry Kitchen, Marlon Hairston, Gyasi Zardes and Josh Williams will all miss the game due to injuries. Aidan Morris is still nursing a long-term ligament injury.

Injured: Artur, Milton Valenzuela, Perry Kitchen, Josh Williams, Marlon Hairston, Gyasi Zardes, Aidan Morris

Suspended: None

FC Cincinnati

Jaap Stam will be unable to call upon the services of Maikel Van der Werff, Zico Bailey and Calvin Harris, who have all been ruled out through injuries. Joseph Gyau is a doubt due to an achilles injury.

Injured: Maikel Van der Werff, Zico Bailey, Calvin Harris

Doubtful: Joseph Gyau

Suspended: None

Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati Predicted XI

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Eloy Room; Waylon Francis, Jonathan Mensah, Aboubacar Keita, Harrison Afful; Liam Fraser, Darlington Nagbe; Lucas Zelarayan, Kevin Molino, Pedro Santos; Bradley Wright-Phillips

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-4-2): Przemyslaw Tyton; Ronald Matarrita, Gustavo Vallecilla, Geoff Cameron, Nick Hagglund; Haris Medunjanin, Yuya Kubo, Caleb Stanko, Alvaro Barreal; Luciano Acosta, Brenner

Columbus Crew vs FC Cincinnati Prediction

Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati are currently languishing in the bottom half of the table due to a disappointing run of games. The visitors have been particularly poor at the defensive end of the pitch. They hold the second-worst goal conceded ratio in the league. We are tipping Columbus Crew to take advantage of the visitors' defensive frailties and end their winless run on Saturday.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 2-1 FC Cincinnati

Edited by Shardul Sant