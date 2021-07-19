Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Nashville SC travel to take on Columbus Crew on the back of a thumping 5-1 win over Chicago Fire in their latest outing.

Columbus Crew have lost just one of their last eight matches as they host Nashville SC on Wednesday. Darlington Nagbe and Lucas Zelarayan scored a goal apiece as the Crew got the better of New York City FC in their latest outing.

They are also unbeaten in their last 11 home games. Caleb Porter's men currently sit sixth in the MLS Eastern Conference standings. Nashville FC are in fifth with 22 points, just two more than their Wednesday opponents.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, are unbeaten in 15 of their last 16 matches. They have conceded just one defeat all season and have been one of the most consistent teams in the league this term.

Hany Mukhtar scored a hat-trick for Nashville as they beat Chicago Fire 5-1 on Saturday. Mukhtar scored his hat-trick in a span of six minutes. Their opponents Chicago were reduced to 10-men in the 14th minute as Johan Kappelhof was sent off. He was shown a red card for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity for Nashville forward C.J. Sapong.

Columbus Crew and Nashville have both played out several exciting matches in recent weeks, and this one has all the makings to be an entertaining affair.

Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head

Columbus Crew and Nashville have played each other just twice so far and the Crew have won both matches. Columbus Crew won both matches they played against Nashville SC in the MLS 2020 season with a 2-0 scoreline.

Columbus Crew form guide: L-D-D-D-W

Nashville SC form guide: W-D-W-D-W

Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC Team News

Columbus Crew

Harrison Afful will be back after serving his one-match suspension. The Columbus Crew still have a long list of unavailable players. Josh Williams, Milton Valenzuela, Aidan Morris and Artur are injured. Kevin Molino, Gyasi Zardes, Liam Fraser, Luis Diaz, Aidan Morris and Derrick Etienne are away on international duty.

Injuries: Josh Williams, Milton Valenzuela, Aidan Morris, Artur

International duty: Kevin Molino, Gyasi Zardes, Liam Fraser, Luis Diaz, Aidan Morris, Derrick Etienne

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Nashville SC

Dominique Badji is injured and unavailable for the game against Columbus Crew. Anibal Godoy, Walker Zimmerman and Alistair Johnson are away on international duty.

Injuries: Dominique Badji

International duty: Anibal Godoy, Walker Zimmerman, Alistair Johnson

Doubtful: None

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Eloy Room; Waylon Francis, Jonathan Mensah, Aboubacar Keita, Harrison Afful; Perry Kitchen, Darlington Nagbe; Alexandru Matan, Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarayan; Bradley Wright-Phillips

Nashville SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Joe Willis; Daniel Lovitz, Jack Maher, Dave Romney, Jalil Anibaba; Tah Anunga, Dax McCarty; Hany Mukhtar, Randall Leal, Alex Muyl; C.J. Sapong

Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC Prediction

Columbus Crew have won just one of their last five matches. Nashville have conceded just one defeat all season so far. This could be a really tight affair but we expect Nashville to come away with three points.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-2 Nashville SC

