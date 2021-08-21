Columbus Crew vs Seattle Sounders prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Seattle Sounders take on Columbus Crew on Saturday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Columbus Crew are in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have had their problems this season. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat to New York Red Bulls last week and will want to bounce back in this match.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, are at the top of the Western Conference league table and have been excellent this season. The Sounders edged FC Dallas to a narrow victory in their previous game and will be confident going into this fixture.

Columbus Crew vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head

Seattle Sounders have a good record against Columbus Crew and have won seven out of 17 matches played between the two teams. Columbus Crew have managed five victories against the Sounders and will want to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous match between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Columbus Crew. Seattle Sounders were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Columbus Crew form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-L-L-L

Seattle Sounders form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-D-L-L

Columbus Crew vs Seattle Sounders Team News

Columbus Crew have a depleted squad

Columbus Crew

Artur, Milton Valenzuela, Perry Kitchen, and Luis Diaz are injured and will not be able to feature against Seattle Sounders. Josh Williams is also carrying a knock and will likely be sidelined this weekend.

Injured: Artur, Milton Valenzuela, Luis Diaz, Perry Kitchen, Josh Williams, Marlon Hairston

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Seattle Sounders need to win this game

Seattle Sounders

Jordan Morris, Stefan Frei, and Jordy Delem are recuperating from injuries and have been ruled out of this match. Nouhou Tolo is also yet to complete his recovery and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Jordan Morris, Stefan Frei, Jordy Delem

Doubtful: Nouhou Tolo

Suspended: None

Columbus Crew vs Seattle Sounders Predicted XI

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Eloy Room; Waylon Francis, Jonathan Mensah, Aboubacar Keita, Harrison Afful; Liam Fraser, Darlington Nagbe; Lucas Zelarayan, Kevin Molino, Pedro Santos; Bradley Wright-Phillips

Seattle Sounders Predicted XI (3-5-2): Stefan Cleveland; Xavier Arreaga, Yeimar Gomez, Shane O'Neill; Alex Roldan, Brad Smith, Cristian Roldan, Nicolas Lodeiro, Kelyn Rowe; Fredy Montero, Raul Ruidiaz

Columbus Crew vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

Seattle Sounders have recovered from their mid-season slump and will have to build a winning streak this month. The likes of Fredy Monteiro and Raul Ruidiaz have shouldered the goalscoring burden for the Sounders this year and will need to step up in this match.

Columbus Crew have flattered to deceive in the MLS this year and cannot afford another debacle this weekend. Seattle Sounders are the better team at the moment and are the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Columbus Crew 1-3 Seattle Sounders

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi