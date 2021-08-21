DC United vs Atlanta United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of games this weekend as Atlanta United lock horns with DC United on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove in this game.

DC United are in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have shown flashes of brilliance this season. The home side suffered a 3-2 defeat against New England Revolution last week and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Atlanta United, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The away side edged Toronto FC to a 1-0 victory last week and will want a similar result from this match.

DC United vs Atlanta United Head-to-Head

DC United have a good record against Atlanta United and have won six out of ten matches played between the two teams. Atlanta United have managed four victories against DC United and can trouble their opponents this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in October last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for DC United. Atlanta United created chances on the day and will have to be more clinical in this match.

DC United form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-W-W-D

Atlanta United form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-W-D-L

DC United vs Atlanta United Team News

DC United have a depleted squad

DC United

Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike, Nigel Robertha, and Russell Canouse are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Bill Hamid and Adrien Perez are also carrying knocks and will be unable to play a part this weekend

Injured: Bill Hamid, Donovan Pines, Adrien Perez, Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike, Nigel Robertha, Russell Canouse

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Atlanta United have a depleted squad

Atlanta United

Mohammed Adams and Emerson Hyndman are recuperating from injuries at the moment and will be unable to feature in this game. Franco Ibarra and Jake Mulraney are carrying niggles and will likely be sidelined this weekend.

Injured: Mohammed Adams, Emerson Hyndman

Doubtful: Franco Ibarra, Brooks Lennon

Suspended: None

DC United vs Atlanta United Predicted XI

DC United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jon Kempin; Frederic Brilliant, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Steven Birnbaum; Yordy Reyna, Julian Gressel, Felipe, Junior Moreno; Kevin Paredes, Ola Kamara, Paul Arriola

Atlanta United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bradley Guzan; Miles Robinson, Anton Walkes, George Bello, Brooks Lennon; Matheus Rossetto, Santiago Sosa; Erik Lopez, Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno; Josef Martinez

DC United vs Atlanta United Prediction

DC United have shown flashes of their potential this season but will need to be more consistent in the coming weeks. The home side is in the top seven at the moment but will have to be wary of a slump in the coming weeks.

Atlanta United have overcome their early-season struggles but have plenty of work to do in the next few months. The away side is in form at the moment and could potentially win this game.

Prediction: DC United 1-2 Atlanta United

