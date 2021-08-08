DC United vs CF Montreal prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

MLS continues with a fresh set of fixtures as DC United welcome CF Montreal to the Audi Field Stadium on Monday.

The hosts head into the game off the back of a 4-2 victory over Columbus Crew, while the visitors were held to a 2-2 draw by Atlanta United.

DC United continued their fine run of results on Thursday as they claimed a 4-2 victory away to Columbus Crew.

Despite seeing just 30% of the possession, two goals from Ola Kamara and Yordy Reyna helped DC United claim their seventh win of the season.

Hernán Losada’s men are now unbeaten in their last seven outings across all competitions, picking up four wins and two draws.

This decent run of games has seen DC United rise to sixth place in the Eastern Conference table, level on points with Columbus Crew in the final playoff spot.

Meanwhile, CF Montreal failed to return to winning ways last time out as they were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Atlanta United.

In a game that saw three red cards, Montreal blew a two-goal lead as goals from Josef Martinez and Marcelino Moreno leveled the scores for Atlanta United.

The result, however, was enough to end Montreal’s three-game losing streak. Prior to the draw, Wilfried Nancy’s side fell to defeats against New York City, New England Revolution and Inter Miami in quick succession.

After a blistering start to the season, this slump in form has seen Montreal drop outside the playoff places. They are currently eighth on the log, one point behind Monday’s hosts.

DC United vs CF Montreal Head-To-Head

CF Montreal have a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming eight wins from their last 23 encounters. DC United have picked up one less win, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

DC United Form Guide: L-D-W-D-W

CF Montreal Form Guide: W-L-L-L-D

DC United vs CF Montreal Team News

DC United

Russell Canouse, Edison Flores, Brendan Hines-Ike and Nigel Robertha are all presently injured and will miss the game. Moses Nyeman will also sit out the game as he serves the second of his three-game suspension.

Injured: Russell Canouse, Edison Flores, Brendan Hines-Ike, Nigel Robertha

Suspended: Moses Nyeman

CF Montreal

The visitors will be without the services of Clement Diop, Romell Quioto and Ballou Tabla through injuries. Victor Wanyama and Rudy Camacho were suspended for the game after receiving their marching orders last time out.

Injured: Clement Diop, Romell Quioto, Ballou Tabla

Suspended: Victor Wanyama, Rudy Camacho

DC United vs CF Montreal Predicted XI

DC United Predicted XI (5-4-1): Bill Hamid; Julian Gressel, Steve Birnbaum, Federic Brillant, Tony Alfaro, Andy Najar; Yordy Reyna, Felipe Martins, Júnior Moreno, Kevin Paredes; Ola Kamara

CF Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-3): James Pantemis; Aljaž Struna, Mustafa Kizza, Kamal Miller; Mathieu Choinière, Clement Bayiha, Ahmed Hamdi, Zorhan Bassong; Djordje Mihailovic, Joaquín Torres, Mason Toye

DC United vs CF Montreal Prediction

With just one point separating the sides in the Eastern Conference table, we expect a fiercely contested affair on Monday.

Considering DC United’s resurgence over the past few weeks, we predict they will capitalize on the visitors' struggles and claim all three points.

Prediction: DC United 2-1 CF Montreal

Edited by Peter P