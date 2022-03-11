DC United vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting tips | 12th March 2022

DC United and Chicago Fire square off in their MLS Eastern Conference fixture on Saturday at Audi Field.

The capital club have enjoyed a winning start to their campaign, securing 3-0 and 1-0 wins. They were particularly impressive in their previous outing as they secured a win in the dying moments of the game against FC Cincinnati.

Substitute Ola Kamara scored from the penalty spot as they downed Cincinnati despite being reduced to 10 men in the 80th minute.

Chicago Fire have played two goalless draws in two games so far and are the only side in the league without a goal to their name and without a goal against them either.

DC United vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two clubs have crossed paths 74 times across all competitions, with their first meeting dating back to 1998. The fixture has been closely contested between the two rivals, with the hosts leading 27-26 in wins while 21 games have ended in draws.

The visiting side have conceded the fewest shots on target of any side in the MLS this season (3).

The home side have been awarded the most penalties this season (2) and have a 100% conversion rate, with Michael Estrada and Ola Kamara scoring ther two penalties so far.

Chicago have just one win to their name in their last three trips to the capital. They have scored nine goals while conceding four in the last four games at Saturday's venue, losing three and playing out a draw.

DC United vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Chicago have been the best defensive side in the competition and have conceded just three shots on target in two games. Though they have impressed defensively, they have been toothless in attack, failing to score from seven shots on target.

D.C. United @dcunited days.



Match Preview bit.ly/3t0cegG We take on the Windy City indays.Match Preview We take on the Windy City in 2⃣ days. Match Preview ➡️ bit.ly/3t0cegG

DC United have taken six out of six points at the start of the season for the first time since 1999 and it seems they will likely be able to continue their winning streak here.

Though both sides have a couple of injuries heading into the game, the hosts' attackers are in fine form and should pull through for a narrow win here.

Prediction: DC United 1-0 Chicago Fire

DC United vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - DC United

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No

Tip 3: Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4: Ola Kamara to score anytime - Yes (Kamara bagged a hat-trick when the two sides last met at Saturday's venue and has two goals to his name this season)

Edited by Peter P