DC United vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of matches this week as New England Revolution take on DC United on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

DC United are in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have punched above their weight this season. The hosts held Nashville SC to a 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will want to take it up a notch this week.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have excelled this season. The Revs played out a 2-2 draw with Chicago Fire earlier this month and will want to return to winning ways in this match.

DC United vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head

New England Revolution have a slight edge over DC United and have won 26 out of 66 matches played between the two teams. DC United have managed 24 victories against the Revs and will want to cut the deficit on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in August this year and ended in a 3-2 victory for New England Revolution. DC United gave a good account of themselves on the day but will need to be more robust this week.

DC United form guide in MLS 2021: D-L-W-W-L

New England Revolution form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-W-W-D

DC United vs New England Revolution Team News

DC United need to win this game

DC United

Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike and Adrien Perez are injured and have been ruled out of this match. Chris Odoi-Atsem has made progress with his recovery but might not be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Adrien Perez, Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike

Doubtful: Chris Odoi-Atsem

Suspended: None

New England Revolution have a strong squad

New England Revolution

Carles Gil has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection. Maciel and Jonathan Bell are carrying niggles, however, and might not recover in time for this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Maciel, Jonathan Bell

Suspended: None

DC United vs New England Revolution Predicted XI

DC United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bill Hamid; Andy Najar, Donovan Pines, Steven Birnbaum; Joseph Mora, Julian Gressel, Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno; Kevin Paredes, Ola Kamara, Edison Flores

New England Revolution Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matt Turner; DeJuan Jones, Andrew Farrell, Henry Kessler, Brandon Bye; Matt Polster, Tommy McNamara, Wilfrid Kaptoum; Tajon Buchanan, Gustavo Bou, Adam Buksa

DC United vs New England Revolution Prediction

New England Revolution have effectively overcome their slump and will want to build momentum ahead of the business end of the season. The Revs can be lethal on their day and have a point to prove in this game.

Also Read

DC United have blown hot and cold over the past month and will need to be at their best to stand a chance in this match. New England Revolution are the better team at the moment and should be able to secure victory on Wednesday.

Prediction: DC United 1-3 New England Revolution

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi