DC United vs New York Red Bulls prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of games this weekend as New York Red Bulls take on DC United in an important fixture on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

New York Red Bulls are currently in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have not been at their best this season. The Red Bulls were held to a 1-1 draw in their previous game and will need to step up this weekend.

DC United have also failed to impose themselves this season and are in ninth place in the league table at the moment. The home side played out a 2-2 draw against Chicago Fire last week and will need to be at its best in this match.

DC United vs New York Red Bulls Head-to-Head

DC United have a slight edge over New York Red Bulls and have won 28 games out of 71 matches played between the two teams. The Red Bulls have managed 27 victories against DC United and will want to level the scales on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for New York Red Bulls. DC United were poor on the day and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

DC United form guide in the MLS: D-L-W-L-D

New York Red Bulls form guide in the MLS: D-D-W-D-L

DC United vs New York Red Bulls Team News

DC United have a depleted squad

DC United

Donovan Pines and Paul Arriola are with their national teams and are unavailable for selection. Edison Flores and Adrien Perez are injured and will be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Edison Flores, Adrien Perez, Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike

Doubtful: Russel Canouse

Unavailable: Donovan Pines, Paul Arriola

New York Red Bulls have a strong squad

New York Red Bulls

Aaron Long, Andres Reyes, and Daniel Royer are yet to recover from their injuries and have been ruled out of the game this weekend. Andrew Gutman and Sean Nealis also have concerns about his fitness at the moment and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Aaron Long, Andres Reyes, Daniel Royer

Doubtful: Andrew Gutman, Sean Nealis

Unavailable: None

DC United vs New York Red Bulls Predicted XI

DC United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bill Hamid; Frederic Brilliant, Andy Najar, Tony Alfaro; Kevin Paredes, Julian Gressel, Moses Nyeman, Junior Moreno; Nigel Robertha, Ola Kamara, Yamil Asad

Shot stoppers 🛑 pic.twitter.com/LjJuR6UfiT — New York Red Bulls (@NewYorkRedBulls) July 24, 2021

New York Red Bulls Predicted XI (4-2-2-2): Carlos Miguel; John Tolkin, Thomas Edwards, Amro Tarek, Kyle Duncan; Dru Yearwood, Sean Davis; Frankie Amaya, Caden Clark; Patryk Klimala, Fabio

DC United vs New York Red Bulls Prediction

New York Red Bulls have managed four points in their last two games and have shown improvement in recent weeks. The Red Bulls have plenty of experience in their ranks and have a point to prove in this game.

DC United have shown flashes of brilliance this season but will need to be more consistent in the coming months. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: DC United 2-2 New York Red Bulls

