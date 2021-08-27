DC United vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

DC United will be looking to cling on to the last playoff spot in the MLS Eastern Conference as they take on Philadelphia Union on Saturday. DC have had a horrendous run of results of late, losing three games on the trot.

Hernan Losado's men will be desperate to snap their losing streak as it has jeopardized their claim over a playoff spot. They currently sit seventh in the Eastern Conference standings, tied on points with Atlanta but above them on goal difference.

In fact, their latest outing came against Atlanta and DC United had the chance to put some distance between themselves and the chasing pack. However, they fell to a 2-1 defeat, which makes Saturday's game against Philadelphia Union all the more significant for them.

What's alarming for Losado is that his side has let in 10 goals in just their last three matches. Philadelphia Union are not a free-scoring side but they have eked out valuable points and are always in for a fight.

The Union bounced back from their CONCACAF semi-final exit against Club America with a 1-0 win over New York City FC. However, they had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Montreal in their latest outing.

Philadelphia Union are currently sitting third in the Eastern Conference standings with 32 points from 21 matches. They are tied on points with Nashville, who have played a game fewer than them. So this game is more or less a must win for the Union if they are to maintain their place in the top 3.

DC United vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head

In the last ten meetings the two sides, Philadelphia Union have won nine times. One match has ended in a draw. The last time the two sides locked horns was in July and Philadelphia Union won the game 2-1.

DC United form guide: W-W-L-L-L

Philadelphia Union form guide: W-L-L-W-D

DC United vs Philadelphia Union Team News

DC United

Goalkeeper Hamid, centre-back Donovan Pines, forward Nigel Robertha and winger Paul Arriola are all sidelined with injuries. Brendan Hines-Ike and Adrien Perez are recovering from a broken hip and broken ankle respectively.

Injuries: Hamid, Donovan Pines, Nigel Robertha, Paul Arriola, Brendan Hines-Ike, Adrien Perez

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia Union have no injury concerns and Jim Curtin can put his best men on the field against DC United.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

DC United vs Philadelphia Union Predicted Lineups

DC United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jon Kempin; Andy Najar, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Steven Birnbaum; Julian Gressel, Russell Canouse, Junior Moreno, Joseph Mora; Kevin Paredes, Edison Flores, Ola Kamara

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Daniel Gazdag, Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach, Jose Martinez; Sergio Santos, Kacper Przybylko

DC United vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

DC United have been quite enterprising in attack despite their losing streak. This one's going to be a tight affair against a resolute Philadelphia Union side.

Prediction: DC United 1-2 Philadelphia Union

Also read: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Edited by Shambhu Ajith