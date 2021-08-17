FC Cincinnati vs CF Montreal prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

FC Cincinnati will take on CF Montreal on Wednesday on the back of three consecutive draws.

Jaap Stam's Cincinnati side are sitting 13th in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and a playoff spot is getting further and further out of reach. They are looking to snap an eight-game winless streak that has cost them dearly in recent weeks.

They do have two games in hand but have their work cut out as they take on CF Montreal, who presently occupy the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. It is interesting to note that FC Cincinnati are the only side in the MLS this term who are yet to register a win at home.

CF Montreal are a much-improved team this season. They will hit the road to take on FC Cincinnati riding on the back of a dramatic comeback win over New York Red Bulls.

Patryk Klimala converted from the spot in first-half stoppage time to put the NY Red Bulls ahead. But Sunusi Ibrahim restored parity in the 71st minute before Victor Wanyama capped off their comeback with a winner in the eighth minute of stoppage time.

FC Cincinnati vs CF Montreal Head-to-Head

FC Cincinnati and CF Montreal have clashed four times till date. Cincinnati have won three matches while CF Montreal have been victorious just once. The last time the two sides met was in July, when it was Montreal who got all three points, beating Cincinnati 5-4 in a high-scoring affair.

FC Cincinnati form guide: D-L-D-D-D

CF Montreal form guide: L-L-D-L-W

FC Cincinnati vs CF Montreal Team News

FC Cincinnati

Edgar Castillo, Maikel Van der Werff, Zico Bailey and Calvin Harris are all injured and unavailable for FC Cincinnati.

Injuries: Edgar Castillo, Maikel Van der Werff, Zico Bailey, Calvin Harris

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

CF Montreal

Clement Diop, Ballou Tabla, Lassi Lappalainen and Romell Quioto make up the injury list for CF Montreal. James Pantemis continues to be unavailable as he is still quarantining as per Covid-19 protocol.

Injuries: Clement Diop, Ballou Tabla, Lassi Lappalainen, James Pantemis, Romell Quioto

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

FC Cincinnati vs CF Montreal Predicted Lineups

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kenneth Vermeer; Ronald Matarrita, Gustavo Vallecilla, Geoff Cameron, Nick Hagglund; Allan Cruz, Yuya Kubo, Caleb Stanko, Alvaro Barreal; Luciano Acosta, Brenner

CF Montreal Predicted XI (3-4-3): Sebastian Breza; Aljaž Struna, Rudy Camacho, Kamal Miller; Mathieu Choinière, Victor Wanyama, Emanuel Maciel, Zachary Brault-Guillard; Djordje Mihailovic, Joaquín Torres, Mason Toye

FC Cincinnati vs CF Montreal Prediction

FC Cincinnati and CF Montreal have not won a lot in recent times. But they have both put up fights in all of their recent games and this one should be a cagey affair. We expect the spoils to be shared on Wednesday night.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 1-1 CF Montreal

Edited by Shambhu Ajith