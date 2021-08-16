Ranking the top 5 goalscorers in 2021 so far

2021 has been an entertaining year for football fans. The action-packed second half of the 2020-21 season was followed by a summer of exciting international football. Euro 2020 and Copa America 2021 provided us with a month of entertainment.

It's been a great year for goalscorers and now that crowds are being allowed back into stadiums, they are only expected to get better. The 2021 summer transfer window has been quite an enjoyable one as well. Several surprising deals have gone over the line.

Some of the best goalscorers in the world, like Lionel Messi, Romelu Lukaku and Andre Silva, have joined new clubs. Harry Kane is tipped to leave Tottenham Hotspur in the next couple of weeks. It will be interesting to see just how well these players will be able to keep up their form in the 2021-22 season at their new clubs.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who have scored the most number of goals in 2021.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Portugal) - 27 goals

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a great year in terms of goalscoring. He won the 2020-21 Serie A Golden Boot as well as the Euro 2020 Golden Boot for his exploits. He has turned 36 but his appetite for goals has not gone down a bit.

Ronaldo has scored 20 goals for Juventus across all competitions this calendar year. He has also added seven for Portugal. Ronaldo is currently tied with Iran's Ali Daei in the all-time international goalscoring chart with 109 goals each.

He has lost a yard of pace in recent years but has been able to adapt and evolve into a centre-forward. Ronaldo is peerless when it comes to aerial ability and his leap is exceptional. The Portuguese international rising above the shoulders of defenders to head crosses home is a wonderful sight to behold.

#4 Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain/France) - 30 goals

Kylian Mbappe is widely regarded as the heir apparent to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The Frenchman is still just 22-years-old and has already won the World Cup with his national side.

He has also been clocking incredible numbers for club and country for close to five years now. Mbappe has scored 30 goals this calendar year. The Paris Saint-Germain forward has scored 29 goals across all competitions for his club in 2021.

He has, however, not hit those heights with the French national side, scoring just a single goal in nine international appearances.

