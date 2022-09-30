FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2022

FC Cincinnati will welcome Chicago Fire to the TQL Stadium in MLS Eastern Conference action on Saturday (October 1).

This will be the penultimate game of the campaign for the hosts, who are on the cusp of securing their first playoff berth. Cincinnati need at least a win and a draw from their last two games to secure promotion to the next stage of the competition. They played out a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Seattle Sounders on Tuesday.

Chicago, meanwhile, have been eliminated from playoff contention and will only play for pride here. They have lost consecutive games, including a 3-2 defeat at home to Charlotte FC last time around.

FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns eight times across competitions, with all but one of the meetings taking place in the MLS. Cincinnati have four wins to Chicago's two wins, while two games have ended in draws.

Cincinnati are winless in their last three home games against Chicago. They have just one win at home against the visitors, with three of their wins coming at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 11 MLS games, boosting their playoff hopes.

Cincinnati have scored at least twice in their last five MLS home games, while Chicago have scored at least twice in their last three.

Only Montreal (59) and Philadelphia Union (68) have scored more goals than Cincinnati (57) in the Eastern Conference this term.

Chicago have lost 15 games in the MLS this term, with only Toronto FC (16) and DC United (19) losing more in the Eastern Conference.

FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire Prediction

Cincinnati have scored at least twice in their last five home games, including a 6-0 triumph over San Jose Earthquakes in their last home outing. They're expected to continue their free-scoring ways.

Chicago, meanwhile, are winless in their last four away games, scoring three goals, so they might struggle here. They have a good record at Cincinnati, but the hosts are in good form and should come out on top in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 3-2 Chicago Fire

FC Cincinnati vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cincinnati

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Brenner to score any time - Yes

