FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another interesting fixture this weekend as FC Cincinnati take on Columbus Crew at the TQL Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have struggled to get going this year and have a point to prove in this match.

Columbus Crew are in ninth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw with New England Revolution last week and will need to return to winning ways in this game.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, currently find themselves in 12th place in the league table and have endured a fairly dismal season so far. The home side held Houston Dynamo to a 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Head-to-Head

Columbus Crew have a slight historical advantage over FC Cincinnati and have won three out of seven matches played between the two teams. FC Cincinnati have managed two victories against Columbus Crew and will want to level the scales on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two MLS teams took place in October last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Cincinnati FC. Columbus Crew were well below their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

FC Cincinnati form guide in the MLS: D-W-W-L-L

Columbus Crew form guide in the MLS: D-D-L-W-W

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Team News

FC Cincinnati need to win this game

FC Cincinnati

Ronald Matarrita and Allan Cruz are playing at the Gold Cup this year and are unavailable for selection. Maikel van der Werff and Zico Bailey are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Maikel van der Werff, Zico Bailey

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Ronald Matarrita, Allan Cruz

Columbus Crew have a depleted squad

Columbus Crew

Columbus Crew have a depleted squad at the moment with as many as five players away with their national teams. Artur and Bradley Wright-Phillips are injured and will not be able to feature against FC Cincinnati.

Injured: Arthur, Bradley Wright-Phillips

Doubtful: Josh Williams, Milton Valenzuela

Unavailable: Liam Fraser, Kevin Molino, Gyasi Zardes, Derrick Etienne, Eloy Room

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Predicted XI

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kenneth Vermeer; Edgar Castillo, Gustavo Vallecilla, Geoff Cameron, Joseph-Claude Gyau; Haris Medunjanin, Yuya Kubo, Isaac Atanga, Alvaro Barreal; Luciano Acosta, Brenner

Columbus Crew Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Evan Bush; Waylon Francis, Jonathan Mensah, Vito Wormgoor, Harrison Afful; Perry Kitchen, Darlington Nagbe; Alexandru Matan, Luis Diaz, Pedro Santos; Lucas Zelarayan

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew Prediction

FC Cincinnati have improved in recent weeks and are unbeaten in their last three matches in the MLS. The home side does have a few problems to solve, however, but will be buoyed by its impressive form this month.

Columbus Crew, on the other hand, will have to do without several important players in this fixture. FC Cincinnati are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2-1 Columbus Crew

