FC Cincinnati vs DC United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another round of soccer matches this weekend as DC United take on FC Cincinnati on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and will be intent on winning this match.

DC United are in eighth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this season. The away side edged New York Red Bulls to a 1-0 victory last week and will be confident going into this game.

FC Cincinnati, on the other hand, currently find themselves in 12th place in the league table and need to turn their season around. The home side suffered a 3-0 defeat against Nashville SC last week and will need to bounce back this weekend.

FC Cincinnati vs DC United Head-to-Head

DC United have an impressive record against FC Cincinnati and have won two out of four games played between the two teams. FC Cincinnati have never won an official fixture against DC United and will need to prove a point in this game.

The previous meeting between the two MLS teams took place last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for DC United. FC Cincinnati were not at their best on the day and will need to step up this weekend.

FC Cincinnati form guide in MLS 2021: L-D-L-D-D

DC United form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-L-W-L

FC Cincinnati vs DC United Team News

FC Cincinnati need to win this game

FC Cincinnati

Ronald Matarrita and Allan Cruz are playing in the Gold Cup this year and will not feature in this game. Maikel van der Werff and Zico Bailey are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Maikel van der Werff, Zico Bailey

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Ronald Matarrita, Allan Cruz

DC United have a depleted squad

DC United

Donovan Pines and Paul Arriola are with their national teams and are unavailable for selection. Edison Flores and Adrien Perez are injured and will be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Edison Flores, Adrien Perez, Brendan Daniel Hines-Ike, Nigel Robertha

Doubtful: Russel Canouse

Unavailable: Donovan Pines, Paul Arriola

FC Cincinnati vs DC United Predicted XI

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kenneth Vermeer; Edgar Castillo, Gustavo Vallecilla, Geoff Cameron, Joseph-Claude Gyau; Haris Medunjanin, Yuya Kubo, Caleb Stanko, Alvaro Barreal; Luciano Acosta, Brenner

DC United Predicted XI (3-4-3): Bill Hamid; Frederic Brilliant, Andy Najar, Tony Alfaro; Kevin Paredes, Julian Gressel, Felipe, Junior Moreno; Yordy Reyna, Ola Kamara, Yamil Asad

FC Cincinnati vs DC United Prediction

DC United have shown flashes of their potential this season but will need to be more consistent in the coming weeks. The away side is only a few points away from a top-seven place and will need to win this game.

FC Cincinnati have endured a difficult MLS campaign so far and will need to play out of their skins in this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and are likely to share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 2-2 DC United

