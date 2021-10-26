FC Cincinnati vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Two sides on the opposite ends of the MLS spectrum meet at TQL Stadium on Wednesday as Cincinnati host Nashville.

The Orange and Blue are currently stuck in a rut, losing each of their last nine league games to slump to the bottom of the standings.

That included a humiliating 5-1 loss to Inter Miami on Sunday in a match that also saw midfielder Allan Cruz sent off in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

It was their 19th defeat of the campaign, more than anyone in the MLS.

By comparison, Nashville are trailing only New England and Philadelphia in the league, although they've gone off the boil lately, failing to win any of their last six games.

Their unbeaten run of six games also ended with a 1-0 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday, with Kacper Przybylko's first-half penalty the difference between the sides.

Cincinnati vs Nashville Head-To-Head

Cincinnati haven't won any of their last six clashes with Nashville, but have lost only once.

It came in a 3-0 defeat back in July. Their other previous clashes have ended in draws.

Cincinnati Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Nashville Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-D-D-L

Cincinnati vs Nashville Team News

Cincinnati

Allan Cruz was suspended from the clash for a late red card in the defeat to Inter Miami on Sunday.

Maikel van der Werff is out with a hernia problem and remains the only injury concern in the squad.

Injured: Maikel van der Werff

Suspended: Allan Cruz

Unavailable: None

Nashville

Daniel Rios was forced off with an injury in their game against Philadelphia last time out, and might be sidelined for this one.

Injured: Daniel Rios

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cincinnati vs Nashville Predicted XI

Cincinnati (5-3-2): Przemysław Tyton; Zico Bailey, Geoff Cameron, Tyler Blackett, Edgar Castillo, Ronald Matarrita; Haris Medunjanin, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Luciano Acosta; Brenner, Brandon Vazquez.

Nashville (3-5-2): Joe Willis; Eric Miller, Jack Maher, David Romney; Alistair Johnston, Brian Anunga, Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal, Taylor Washington; Ake Loba, Jhonder Cadiz.

Cincinnati vs Nashville Prediction

Neither of the two teams are in good form at the moment, but Nashville still have a better chance here.

Cincinnati have lost to every major side this year and have been defeated the most number of times in the league (19).

Nashville should have enough in their tank to arrest their slump and pick up all three points.

Prediction: Cincinnati 1-2 Nashville

Edited by Peter P