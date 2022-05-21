FC Cincinnati vs New England Revolution Prediction and Betting Tips - 21st May 2022

The MLS is back in action with another round of important matches this weekend as FC Cincinnati lock horns with an impressive New England Revolution at the TQL Stadium on Saturday.

FC Cincinnati vs New England Revolution Preview

FC Cincinnati are in sixth place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have been fairly impressive over the course of the season. The hosts edged Chicago Fire to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

New England Revolution, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far. The away side held Atlanta United to a 2-2 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

FC Cincinnati vs New England Revolution Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

New England Revolution have an impressive record against FC Cincinnati and have won four of the six matches played between the two teams, as opposed to FC Cincinnati's single victory.

Since their 2-0 defeat against FC Cincinnati in 2019, New England Revolution have won their last three MLS matches against the home side.

With their victory against Chicago Fire last week, FC Cincinnati extended their club-record winning streak in the MLS to four consecutive matches.

New England Revolution's 2-2 draw against Atlanta United represents the sixth consecutive game in which the Revs have found the back of the net twice - a club record.

FC Cincinnati's Luciano Acosta has four goals and one assist in his last five MLS matches and has made an impact in the final third in each one of these games.

New England Revolution's Adam Buksa has scored in five consecutive MLS matches - the longest streak by any player in the competition so far this season.

FC Cincinnati vs New England Revolution Prediction

New England Revolution are yet to hit their stride in the MLS and have been plagued by inconsistency in their campaign so far. The Revs have a few defensive issues to account for at the moment and will need to be at their best this weekend.

FC Cincinnati have punched above their weight so far and are well-placed to pull off an upset in this game. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and could play out a draw on Saturday.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 1-1 New England Revolution

FC Cincinnati vs New England Revolution Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: New England Revolution to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Adam Buksa to score - Yes

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi