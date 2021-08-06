FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Orlando City take on FC Cincinnati on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and have a point to prove in this game.

FC Cincinnati are in 10th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The home side held New York Red Bulls to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will want to step up in this match.

Orlando City, on the other hand, are currently in second place in the league table and have been impressive this year. The away side played out a 1-1 draw with Inter Miami last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City Head-to-Head

Orlando City have an excellent record against FC Cincinnati and have won two out of three games played between the two teams. FC Cincinnati have never defeated Orlando City in an official match and will need to step up in this game.

The previous game between the two teams took place earlier this year and ended in a 3-0 victory for Orlando City. FC Cincinnati struggled on the day and cannot afford a similar result this weekend.

FC Cincinnati form guide in MLS 2021: D-D-L-D-L

Orlando City form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-L-W-D

FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City Team News

FC Cincinnati need to win this game

FC Cincinnati

Ronald Matarrita and Allan Cruz are back from the Gold Cup and will be available for selection. Maikel van der Werff and Zico Bailey are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture.

Injured: Maikel van der Werff, Zico Bailey

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Orlando City have a strong squad

Orlando City

Daryl Dike is back from international duty and is available for selection this week. Pedro Gallese and Alexandre Pato have made progress with their recoveries but are unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Alexandre Pato, Pedro Gallese

Suspended: None

FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City Predicted XI

FC Cincinnati Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kenneth Vermeer; Ronald Matarrita, Gustavo Vallecilla, Geoff Cameron, Nick Hagglund; Allan Cruz, Yuya Kubo, Caleb Stanko, Alvaro Barreal; Luciano Acosta, Brenner

Orlando City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mason Stajduhar; Ruan, Antonio Carlos, Robin Jansson, Kyle Smith; Andres Perea, Oriol Rosell; Mauricio Pereyra, Chris Mueller, Nani; Daryl Dike

FC Cincinnati vs Orlando City Prediction

Orlando City have been exceptional in the MLS this season and are unbeaten in their last five matches. The likes of Nani and Daryl Dike can be lethal on their day and will want to prove their mettle this weekend.

FC Cincinnati have shown glimpses of their potential this year but will need to be at their best on Saturday. Orlando City are the better at the moment and hold the upper hand in this match.

Prediction: FC Cincinnati 1-3 Orlando City

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi