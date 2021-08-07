FC Dallas vs Austin FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

MLS 2021 action returns with a tantalizing encounter between Dallas and Austin FC scheduled to take place on Sunday.

Dallas secured a 1-1 draw against the Seattle Sounders in their last MLS outing. Freddy Montero gave Seattle the lead courtesy of a 72nd-minute strike, but an injury-time goal from Franko Jara helped Dallas snatch a point. They are ninth in the Western Conference, with 18 points from 17 matches played.

Meanwhile, Austin are coming off a 3-2 win over Houston Dynamos. Tomas Pochettino and Cecilio Dominguez registered their names on the scoresheet for Austin. They are 12th in the Western Conference with 16 points from 16 games.

Austin's recent form has been extremely poor, and they are in danger of missing out on a playoff spot. Offense has been a major area of concern for Austin as they have failed to score in 10 of their 16 matches this season.

Dallas vs Austin FC Head-to-Head

This will be the first game between Dallas and Austin FC.

Dallas form guide: L-L-W-W-D

Austin FC form guide: W-L-L-L-W

Dallas vs Austin FC Team News

Dallas

Beni Redzic is out with an ankle sprain, while Justin Che has been ruled out with a lower leg injury. All other players will be available for selection.

Injured: Beni Redzic and Justin Che

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

For Austin. Let's run it back. pic.twitter.com/lydepiwdpW — Austin FC (@AustinFC) August 7, 2021

Austin FC

Austin have multiple players on the injury list. Aaron Schoenfeld and Ulises Segura have been sidelined with left knee injuries and Ben Sweat will be unavailable for selection due to an ACL tear. Danny Houson has a hip problem, while Mckinze Gaines is out with an abductor strain.

Injured: Ben Sweat, Mckinze Gaines, Danny Houson, Aaron Schoenfeld, Ulises Segura

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Dallas vs Austin FC Predicted XI

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jimmy Maurer; Ryan Hollingshead, Nkosi Burgess, Bressan, Nelson; Edwyn Cerrillo, Andres Ricaurte, Facundo Quignon; Ricardo Pepi, Paxton Pomykal, Jesus Ferreira

“He continues to just mature with each game and learn new things. But he's not skipping steps, he's making his mistakes as well but he's not afraid and he shows an ability to learn."@WinStarWorld | #DTID — FC Dallas :) (@FCDallas) August 6, 2021

Austin FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Brad Stuver; Zan Kolmanic, Matt Besler, Julio Cascante, Hector Jimenez; Diego Fagundez, Alexander Ring, Tomas Pochettino; Jon Gallagher, Cecilio Dominguez, Jared Stroud

Dallas vs Austin FC Prediction

Dallas are unbeaten at home in 2021 and will like their chances against a vulnerable Austin FC side. Dallas have a strong team, and after a wayward start to the season, they have started to show their true potential.

There is little doubt that Dallas will prevail on Sunday, and are likely to maintain a clean sheet in the process.

Prediction: Dallas 2-0 Austin FC

