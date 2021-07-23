FC Dallas vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS 2021 is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as FC Dallas lock horns with Los Angeles Galaxy on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes in the league and will want to win this game.

Los Angeles Galaxy are in third place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have been impressive this season. The away side played out a 2-2 draw against Real Salt Lake last week and will want to return to winning ways in this game.

FC Dallas, on the other hand, have struggled this season and currently find themselves rooted to the bottom of the league table. The Texas outfit suffered a 2-0 defeat against Colorado Rapids last week and need to step up in this match.

FC Dallas vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

FC Dallas have a surprisingly excellent record against Los Angeles Galaxy and have won 20 matches out of 43 games played between the two teams. Los Angeles Galaxy have managed 18 victories against FC Dallas and will need to be at their best on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two MLS teams took place this year and ended in a 3-1 victory for Los Angeles Galaxy. FC Dallas were dismal on the day and have plenty of work to do this week.

FC Dallas form guide in the MLS: L-L-L-D-W

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in the MLS: D-L-W-L-W

FC Dallas vs Los Angeles Galaxy Team News

FC Dallas will need to be at their best.

FC Dallas

FC Dallas have a strong squad and are likely to field their best line-up going into this game. The home side will have to do without the services of Matt Hedges, Kyle Zobeck, and Jose Martinez against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Injured: Matt Hedges, Kyle Zobeck, Jose Martinez

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Bryan Acosta

Los Angeles Galaxy need to win this game

Los Angeles Galaxy

Los Angeles Galaxy have a depleted squad with Sebastian Lletget, Jonathan dos Santos, Efrain Alvarez, and Giancarlo Gonzalez featuring in the Gold Cup. Javier Hernandez is currently injured and has been ruled out of this game.

Injured: Javier Hernandez

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Sebastian Lletget, Jonathan dos Santos, Efrain Alvarez, Giancarlo Gonzalez

FC Dallas vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jimmy Maurer; Ryan Hollingshead, Nkosi Burgess, Bressan, John Nelson; Edwyn Cerrillo, Paxton Pomykal, Facundo Quignon; Ricardo Pepi, Franco Jara, Jesus Ferreira

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Jorge Villafana, Derrick Williams, Nicholas DePuy, Julian Araujo; Rayan Raveloson, Sacha Kljestan; Samuel Grandsir, Victor Vazquez, Kevin Cabral; Ethan Zubak

FC Dallas vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have been impressive this season and have a point to prove after their poor run of results last year. The MLS giants will have to make do without their experienced names and need to place their faith in the youngsters this weekend.

FC Dallas, on the other hand, have endured a difficult campaign so far and need to turn their fortunes around. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: FC Dallas 1-3 Los Angeles Galaxy

