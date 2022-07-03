Houston Dynamo vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd July | MLS 2022

Both Houston Dynamo and Charlotte FC are fighting for a playoff berth in their respective MLS conferences as they lock horns on Sunday.

Houston Dynamo are going through a lean spell right now after having lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. They snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Chicago Fire 2-0 at home last weekend but fell to a 2-1 loss to 10-men Portland Timbers in midweek.

The current slump has seen them fall to 10th in the MLS Western Conference standings. Dynamo currently have 21 points from 17 matches. Los Angeles Galaxy, who are presently in the final playoff place in the Western Conference, have 24 points from 16 matches.

El Naranja had got off to a decent start to the season. However, seven losses in their last 10 outings have now forced them into a state of panic and they desperately need to get into the habit of winning games regularly.

Paulo Nagamura will be urging his side to pick up their seventh win of the season as they square off against newbies Charlotte FC at home.

Meanwhile, Charlotte FC's form has been nothing to write home about either. They have failed to win their last three matches, conceding back-to-back defeats in their last two outings. They sit 10th in the MLS Eastern Conference, having lost 10 of 18 matches so far in their debut campaign in the league.

They fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat against Austin FC in midweek. Daniel Pereira's 62nd minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides. But it was a game that Charlotte FC had dominated, with 64% possession and nine shots as opposed to Austin FC's nine.

Four points separate Charlotte FC from the final playoff berth in the MLS Eastern Conference right now.

Houston Dynamo vs Charlotte FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first ever meeting between Houston Dynamo and Charlotte FC in the MLS.

Charlotte FC have lost 10 matches in the MLS 2022 season, the joint-most in the league this season.

With just 17 goals scored in their first 18 matches of the season, Charlotte FC have the joint-second worst attacking record in the MLS Eastern Conference.

Houston Dynamo have lost seven of their last 10 matches in the MLS.

Houston Dynamo have failed to keep a clean sheet in four of their last five matches.

Houston Dynamo vs Charlotte FC Prediction

This is likely to be a cagey contest between two teams who have both been very inconsistent. Both sides have struggled to win games and they are likely to share the spoils at the end of 90 minutes on Sunday.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-1 Charlotte FC

Houston Dynamo vs Charlotte FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have less than 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

