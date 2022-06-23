Houston Dynamo vs Chicago Fire Prediction and Betting Tips | 25 June 2022

Houston Dynamo and Chicago Fire are both in poor form as they lock horns at the PNC Stadium this Saturday.

Houston Dynamo have conceded three consecutive losses across all competitions heading into this weekend's cross-conference matchup against Chicago Fire. They fell to a 2-1 defeat to Orlando City last weekend.

Ercan Kara bagged a brace for the Lions before Sebastian Ferreira pulled one back for Paulo Nagamura's men. In the end, it didn't amount to much and although they did play some decent football, Houston Dynamo's form in front of goal will worry the coach and the fans.

They have picked up just one win in their last five matches across all competitions and will be desperately looking to get back to winning ways. Houston Dynamo are currently 10th in the MLS Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, their Saturday opponents Chicago Fire are at the bottom of the Eastern Conference table. They have picked up just three wins in 15 matches this season, the latest of which came last weekend against DC United.

Chicago Fire prevailed over DC thanks to a 78th minute strike from Fabian Herbers. They produced quite a solid defensive performance and did not allow DC United to register even a single shot on target during the game.

Chicago Fire have the worst attacking record in the MLS across both conferences this season, having managed to score just 14 goals in 15 matches so far. They have lost seven of their last nine games across all competitions.

Houston Dynamo vs Chicago Fire Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chicago Fire have scored just 14 goals while shipping in 20. Houston Dynamo aren't much better, scoring just 18 goals and conceding 19 in 15 matches so far.

Chicago Fire have scored six goals in their last four matches but they've also conceded seven in that time.

Houston Dynamo have failed to keep a clean sheet in four of their last five matches across all competitions.

Chicago Fire won the last two meetings between the two sides with a combined scoreline of 5-0.

Houston Dynamo vs Chicago Fire Prediction

It's a clash between two sides struggling to find some form. Both teams have been poor in front of goal and have had defensive problems as well. This match is likely to be a cagey encounter with the spoils shared at the end of it.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-1 Chicago Fire

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at BetMGM SB

Houston Dynamo vs Chicago Fire Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far