Houston Dynamo vs Dallas FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th July | MLS 2022

The stage is set for the 50th edition of the Texas Derby as Houston Dynamo entertain Dallas FC at the PNC Stadium on Saturday.

The visiting side head into this fixture as the better-placed side in the MLS Western Conference standings as they are in fifth place with 27 points while Dallas are in 11th place with 21 points.

The hosts have just one win to their name in their last five MLS outings, while Dallas are winless in league fixtures since May, suffering two losses and playing out two stalemates in that period.

Houston suffered a 2-1 defeat against Charlotte FC in their previous outing while Dallas played out a 1-1 draw against Inter Miami last time around.

Houston Dynamo vs Dallas FC Head-to-Head

and Key Numbers

In the 49 meetings between the two sides, Dallas hold the upper hand at the moment with 18 wins to their name. Houston are not far behind and have picked up 16 wins against their northern rivals while 15 games have ended in draws.

Houston have lost eight of its last 11 matches (W3) while FC Dallas has won only one of their last seven matches (D2 L4).

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in five of the last six games for the home team. The same is also true for five of the last away games for Dallas.

Houston are undefeated in their last eight home matches against FC Dallas in all competitions.

Only Sporting KC (11) have lost more games than Houston Dynamo (9) in the Western Conference this season. Only Seattle Sounders (2) have played fewer draws than the hosts (3) in the Western Conference.

No team have scored fewer goals from set-pieces this season than Houston Dynamo (2).

Houston Dynamo vs Dallas FC Prediction

Houston Dynamo and Dallas are the top two MLS clubs from the Lone Star State and the derby is often an entertaining affair. Houston Dynamo received a boost ahead of the game as former Atletico Madrid midfielder Hector Herrera is now eligible to play for them following his recent transfer.

The two sides have played out goalless draws just three times thus far, so the odds of at least a goal being scored here look good. Dallas have been the better side in the MLS this season but have not tasted victory at the PNC Stadium since 2016 and might come up short here.

A high-scoring draw could ensue in this match.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 2-2 Dallas FC

Houston Dynamo vs Dallas FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Over 2.5.

Tip 3: Dallas to score first - Yes.

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

Tip 5: Yellow cards - Over/under 2.5 yellow cards - Over 2.5.

