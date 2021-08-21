Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Houston Dynamo will square off against FC Dallas in an enticing MLS 2021 encounter set to take place at BBVA Stadium on Saturday.

Houston Dynamo are coming off a 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake. Justin Meram and Anderson Julion netted a goal each for the winning team, while Fafa Picault's 51st-minute effort went in vain as Houston dropped three points away from home. Dynamo are 12th in the Western Conference with 18 points from 20 games.

Meanwhile, FC Dallas succumbed to a 1-0 loss to the Seattle Sounders in their last league game. Raul Ruidiaz scored the solitary goal of the fixture. Dallas are 10th in the Western Conference standings with 21 points from 20 matches played.

Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas Head-to-Head

Teams Houston Dynamo and FC Dallas have played 45 matches against each other so far. Dynamo have won 13 games, while Dallas prevailed on 17 occasions. 15 matches ended in a draw.

Houston Dynamo MLS form guide: L-L-L-L-D

FC Dallas MLS form guide: L-L-W-D-W

Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas Team News

Houston Dynamo

Nico Lemoine is out with a right groin injury, while Ethan Bartlow misses out with a right thigh strain. Both Tyler Pasher and Corey Baird will miss the game due to lower-body injuries.

Injured: Nico Lemoine, Ethan Bartlow, Tyler Pasher, and Corey Baird

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

FC Dallas

Beni Redzic is expected to miss another match with an ankle sprain. John Nelson has a back injury and Paxton Pomykal is still nursing a knee problem.

Injured: Beni Redzic, John Nelson, and Paxton Pomykal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas Predicted XI

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric; Adam Lundqvist, Sam Junqua, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Derrick Jones, Joe Corona, Matias Vera; Ariel Lassiter, Fafa Picault, Memo Rodriguez

FC Dallas Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jimmy Maurer; Ryan Hollingshead, Matt Hedges, Nikosi Burgess, Emmanuel Twumasi; Facundo Quignon, Andreas Ricaurte; Szabolcs Schon, Jesus Ferreira, Freddy Vargas; Ricardo Pepi

Houston Dynamo vs FC Dallas Prediction

Houston Dynamo have shown little to no fight in their recent fixtures, which is reflected in their form. A flurry of dismal outings has led to them dropping to the 12th spot in the table, and it is difficult to imagine that they will muster even a point in the Texas derby.

We predict FC Dallas will win Saturday's clash with ease.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 0-3 FC Dallas

Edited by Shardul Sant