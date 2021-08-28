Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021 

Houston Dynamo and Minnesota United will battle it out for three points in the Western Conference of the MLS on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a thrilling 2-2 draw against FC Dallas on the same ground. Fafa Picault and Gabriel Vera scored in either half to help Dynamo pick up a point on home soil.

Minnesota United also had to share the spoils with Sporting Kansas City on home turf. Neither side could be separated in a goalless stalemate last Saturday.

That draw means the Loons currently occupy fifth spot in the Western Conference table, having garnered 28 points from 20 matches. Houston Dynamo occupy bottom spot on just 19 points.

Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

The two sides have traded tackles on 13 previous occasions and Houston Dynamo have a marginally better record.

The Orange Crush have five wins to their name, while Minnesota United were victorious on four occasions. Both sides shared the spoils in four previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came earlier in August when goals in either half from Robin Lod and Brent Kallman helped Minnesota United pick up a routine 2-0 win on home turf.

The visitors have lost just one of their last eight games, although only three wins were registered in this sequence. Houston Dynamo have been simply atrocious and are currently on a run of 14 games without a win.

Houston Dynamo form guide: D-L-L-L-L

Minnesota United form guide: D-D-L-W-D

Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United Team News

Houston Dynamo

The hosts have three players ruled out with injuries. Corey Baird (ligament), Ethan Bartlow (thigh) and Nico Lemoine (groin) are all unavailable for selection.

Furthermore, Tyler Basher will undergo a late evaluation to determine his recovery from an injury.

Injuries: Corey Baird, Ethan Bartlow, Nico Lemoine

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Tyler Basher

Minnesota United

Robin Lod (calf), Niko Hansen (groin) and Franco Fragapane (thigh) are all unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Robin Lod, Niko Hansen, Franco Fragapane

Suspension: None

Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Marko Maric (GK); Adam Lundqvist, Teenage Hadebe, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Darwin Ceren, Gabriel Vera; Fafa Picault, Adalberto Carrasquilla, Griffin Dorsey; Maximiliano Urruti

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller (GK); Chase Gasper, Bakaye Dibassy, Michael Boxall, Romain Metanire; Wil Trapp, Osvaldo Alonso; Hassani Dotson, Emanuel Reynoso, Ethan Finlay; Adrien Hunou

Houston Dynamo vs Minnesota United Prediction

Minnesota United have not exactly set the stage alight with their recent displays, but they will fancy their chances against their out-of-sorts hosts.

Houston Dynamo's free fall does not look like it will end anytime soon and we are predicting their winless run will continue in a narrow defeat.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 0-1 Minnesota United

