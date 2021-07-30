Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS returns to the fold with another set of games this weekend as Houston Dynamo take on Real Salt Lake on Sunday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Houston Dynamo are in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Texas outfit played out a 1-1 draw against San Jose Earthquakes last week and will need to step up in this game.

Real Salt Lake are currently in seventh place in the league table and have also been troubled by their own inconsistency this year. The away side thrashed Colorado Rapids by a 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this match.

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Head-to-Head

Houston Dynamo have a good record against Real Salt Lake and have won 13 matches out of 32 games played between the two teams. Real Salt Lake have managed 11 victories against Houston Dynamo and can trouble their opponents in this game.

The previous match between the two teams took place last month and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams wasted chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Houston Dynamo form guide in MLS 2021: D-D-L-D-D

Real Salt Lake form guide in MLS 2021: W-D-L-W-L

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Team News

Houston Dynamo have a depleted squad

Houston Dynamo

Maynor Figueroa, Tyler Pasher, and Boniek Garcia are playing in the Gold Cup and have been excluded from the squad. Ariel Lassiter and Darwin Ceren are also with their national teams at the moment and will be unavailable this weekend.

Injured: None

Suspended: Fafa Picault

Unavailable: Ariel Lassiter, Darwin Ceren, Maynor Figueroa, Tyler Pasher, Boniek Garcia

Real Salt Lake have an excellent squad

Real Salt Lake

Jeizon Ramirez has effectively recovered from his injury and will be included in the squad this week. Andrew Brody is still injured, however, and will be unable to play a part in this match.

Injured: Andrew Brody

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XI

Houston Dynamo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Marko Maric; Adam Lundqvist, Sam Junqua, Tim Parker, Zarek Valentin; Derrick Jones, Joe Corona, Matias Vera; Memo Rodriguez, Darwin Quintero, Maximiliano Urruti

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ochoa; Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera; Nick Besler, Damir Kreilach; Albert Rusnak, Justin Meram, Anderson Julio; Bobby Wood

Houston Dynamo vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

Real Salt Lake have been impressive in recent weeks and will take plenty of heart from their performance against Colorado Rapids. The away side has a strong squad and will want to prove a point in this fixture.

Houston Dynamo have had their problems this season and will need to step up to the plate this weekend. Real Salt Lake hold a slight upper hand at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Houston Dynamo 1-2 Real Salt Lake

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi