How good was Lionel Messi's debut? Ranking the top 5 debuts of superstar MLS footballers

Major League Soccer (MLS) has unquestionably become a talent powerhouse and a global spectacle as a result of the signing of football superstars from around the world. When legendary players moved to MLS, though in their twilight years, they changed the landscape of Major League Soccer, igniting the passion of football fans everywhere.

These football gods came into the league with enormous expectations, and in their thrilling MLS debuts, they unleashed a whirlwind of excitement. Their performance put the spectators on the edge of their seats.

Some events stand out as game-changers in the history of sports, sometimes changing the direction of an entire league. Below, let us explore such thrilling and iconic league-changing debuts of global superstars which are now etched into MLS folklore.

#5 David Beckham (LA Galaxy)

Los Angeles Galaxy v D.C. United

Date: July 21, 2007, Opponent: Chelsea (Friendly)

David Beckham was the the first big name to grace MLS, and he changed the league forever. The move, propelled by the mix of his talents and the glamour his name held on and off the pitch, brought MLS to the fore. The entire world was waiting impatiently to see Beckham enter the pitch for LA Galaxy.

A transformational journey for MLS began with his debut against Chelsea in a friendly match. Beckham's precise crosses and expertise at set pieces allowed fans to see a glimpse of his brilliance despite his limited playing time due to injury. Though his debut was largely a forgettable one losing 1-0, his performance for LA Galaxy was not. For the years that came he lead LA Galaxy to the pinnacle of MLS glory.

#4 Thierry Henry (New York Red Bulls)

New York Red Bulls v Philadelphia Union

Date: July 22, 2010, Opponent: Tottenham Hotspur (Friendly)

The New York Red Bulls' first game with Thierry Henry was pure magic. The French forward showed off his precise finishing after just 25 minutes of play, scoring a goal that enthralled the Red Bulls supporters. Henry quickly gained respect in the MLS due to his demonstrated leadership skills and football savvy. Even though the Red Bulls lost the match 2-1, glimpses of his class ignited hopes for the MLS side.

Henry's four year stint at MLS was no less than spectacular. He played 135 games for Red Bulls across competitions, scoring 52 goals and giving 42 assists in the process.

#3 Kaká (Orlando City SC)

Date: March 8, 2015 Opponent: New York City FC (MLS)

MLS All-Stars Training Session

Kaká made an absolutely spectacular MLS debut for Orlando City SC. The Brazilian maestro showed off his skill at setting up plays by deftly directing the midfield. His stunning direct free kick in the 91st minute was a much-needed equalizer after the Lions had conceded in the 76th minute. It set the foundation for an exciting MLS career for the Brazilian.

Kaka, though being haunted by injury and loss of form, continued to make impact in the league scoring 24 goals and giving 19 assists in 75 games. Apart from the number of goals he scored, he orchastrated the midfield, resulting in Orlando City playing one of the most enthralling football during his three years at the club.

#2 Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Leagues Cup 2023: Cruz Azul v Inter Miami CF

Date: July 22, 2023, Opponent: Cruz Azul (Leagues Cup)

One of the most celebrated names in football, and arguably the best footballer ever, Lionel Messi, declined multiple big-money offers to join MLS signing for Inter Miami. This came as a lifeline to MLS struggling to attract high profile players. The whole world was then waiting for Messi's first game, alogn with his former compatriot Sergio Busquets.

In a spellbinding display that left spectators in awe, Lionel Messi made an unforgettable debut for Inter Miami FC. Messi came on as a substitute and took center stage in the Leagues Cup opener against Cruz Azul, and from the first kick, it was evident that something extraordinary was about to unfold.

The Argentine wizard's magical presence on the pitch was unmatched, as he weaved through defenders with balletic grace, leaving them bewildered and helpless. The tension soared as the match reached its climax with the scoreline deadlocked. Then, in the 94th minute, Messi stood poised over a free-kick, an iconic scene that has defined his illustrious career.

With consummate skill, he unleashed a beautiful strike that dipped past the desperate outstretched hand of the goalkeeper, nestling into the top corner of the net. Pandemonium erupted as the stadium trembled with elation, and Inter Miami secured a sensational 2-1 victory.

It is just Messi's first game for the club, and the hopes are sky high. With Busquets at his side and more former Catalns rumoured to join him at his new club, the whole world is waiting to see La Pulga work wonders at his new club.

#1 Zlatan Ibrahimovic (LA Galaxy)

Chicago Fire v Los Angeles Galaxy

Date: March 31, 2018 Opponent: LAFC (MLS)

If not Messi, then it has to be Zlatan, doesn't it? Zlatan Ibrahimovic cemented his name in MLS lore with a memorable start. The Swede entered the match with the Galaxy down 3-1, strolling on to the filed as a substitute. As we have seen so often, he had produced a moment of magic out of nowhere, a long ranger that threw the fans into jubilation.

He scored once again in the 91st minute which turned out to the be winner, turning the game upside down to a winning scoreline of 4-3. He showcased that Zlatan-esque charm and confidence that bepspelled the spectator so often.

Ibrahimovic's stats at the club speak better than any written words can ever do. 52 goals in 56 MLS games is something any player can boast about and that too in the twilight of his career. The Swede then moved to his former club AC Milan and kept scoring until he retired earlier this year.

