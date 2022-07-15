Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC Prediction and Betting Tips | 16th July | MLS 2022

Inter Miami are back in action with another MLS fixture this weekend as they take on Charlotte FC at the DRV PNK Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC Preview

Charlotte FC are currently in seventh place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have improved in recent weeks. The away side stunned Nashville SC to a 4-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Inter Miami, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this year. The Herons suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Philadelphia Union in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Charlotte FC have an impressive record against Inter Miami and have won the only game that has been played between the two teams.

Andre Shinyashiki scored the only goal of Charlotte FC's previous game against Inter Miami - his first goal on debut for the club.

Before their defeat against league-leaders Philadelphia Union last week, Inter Miami were unbeaten in six consecutive MLS games at the DRV PNK Stadium.

Charlotte FC have won their last two matches against Houston Dynamo and Nashville SC in the MLS - the first set of consecutive victories in the club's history.

Gonzalo Higuain's goal against Inter Miami was his first for the club since April this year - the Argentina has failed to register a single shot on target for the club in the three months preceding this goal.

Karol Swiderski's goal against Nashville SC came at the end of 25 consecutive passes - the most for a single goal in the MLS so far this season.

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC Prediction

Charlotte FC have proved their mettle so far this season and will need to overcome a few bouts of inconsistency in the coming weeks. The away side has an impressive squad at its disposal and will look to step up in this match.

Inter Miami can pack a punch on their day and have an impressive home record this year. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this weekend.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-2 Charlotte FC

Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Inter Miami to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Karol Swiderski to score - Yes

