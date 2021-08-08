Inter Miami vs Nashville SC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Inter Miami take on Nashville SC on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this year and will need to step up this weekend.

Inter Miami have struggled to meet expectations this year and are rooted to the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings at the moment. The home side played out a 1-1 draw with Orlando City last week and will need to take it up a notch in this match.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, currently find themselves in fourth place in the league table and have been impressive this season. The away side was held to a 0-0 draw last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Head-to-Head

Nashville SC have a good record against Inter Miami and have won two out of four games played between the two teams. Inter Miami have never defeated Nashville SC and have a point to prove on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place this year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams wasted chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this weekend.

Inter Miami form guide in MLS 2021: D-W-D-L-L

Nashville SC form guide in MLS 2021: D-D-W-D-W

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Team News

Inter Miami need to win this game

Inter Miami

Joevin Jones is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the game against Nashville SC this week. Ryan Shawcross is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Joevin Jones

Doubtful: Ryan Shawcross

Suspended: None

Nashville SC have a strong squad

Nashville SC

Walker Zimmerman is nursing an injury at the moment and will be unable to play a part in this match. Alistair Johnston and Anibal Godoy are back from the Gold Cup and are available for selection.

Injured: Walker Zimmerman

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Predicted XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): John McCarthy; Kieran Gibbs, Leandro Pirez, Nicolas Figal, Kelvin Leerdam; Gregore, Blaise Matuidi; Robbie Robinson, Federico Higuain, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain

Nashville SC Predicted XI (3-5-2): Joe Willis; Jack Maher, Dave Romney, Jalil Anibaba; Eric Miller, Alistair Johnston, Tah Anunga, Randall Leal, Anibal Godoy; Hany Mukhtar, Jhonder Cadiz

Inter Miami vs Nashville SC Prediction

Inter Miami have endured a dismal MLS campaign so far and have plenty of work to do to turn their season around. The likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi will have to bring their experience to the fore this weekend.

Nashville SC, on the other hand, have exceeded expectations and have been in impressive form this year. The away side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-2 Nashville SC

