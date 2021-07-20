Inter Miami vs New England Revolution prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Looking to end their five-game losing streak in the MLS, Inter Miami will welcome New England Revolution to the DRV PNK Stadium on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the visitors returned to winning ways last time out, ending their run of three winless games as they claimed a 1-0 victory away to Atlanta United.

Inter Miami failed to end their horrid run of results last time out as they were beaten 1-0 by CF Montreal.

In a cagey affair at the Saputo Stadium, Mathieu Choinière scored the only goal of the game in the 41st minute to end CF Montreal’s two-game winless run.

It was the fifth straight loss for Inter Miami, who last tasted victory on 16 May when they claimed a 3-2 win over FC Cincinnati.

The disappointing spell saw Wednesday's hosts drop to the bottom of the Eastern Conference table with eight points.

It also saw Gabriel Heinze lose his role as head coach after the club revealed they had parted ways with the Argentine after eight months at the helm.

Meanwhile, New England Revolution ended their recent struggles last time out when they beat Atlanta United 1-0 away from home.

Argentine forward Gustavo Bou scored his seventh goal of the season in the 18th minute to hand the Revs the win.

Prior to that, Bruce Arena’s men failed to win their last three games, picking up one draw and losing on two occasions.

With 27 points from 14 games, New England Revolution sits second in the East, two points behind league leaders Seattle Sounders.

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Head-To-Head

This will be the first-ever meeting between the two Eastern Conference sides and they will be aiming to begin their rivalry on a high note.

Inter Miami Form Guide: L-L-L-L-L

New England Revolution Form Guide: W-L-D-L-W

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Team News

Inter Miami

Sami Guediri, Joevin Jones and Ian Fray will all sit out the game as they have been ruled out through injuries.

Following the sacking of manager Gabriel Heinze, it has been announced that assistant manager Rob Valentino will step in as the club's interim boss.

Injured: Sami Guediri, Joevin Jones, Ian Fray

Suspended: None

New England Revolution

The visitors will still have to cope without the services of midfielder Luis Caicedo, who has been sidelined through injury.

Striker Tajon Buchanan and goalkeeper Matt Turner are both on international duty at the Gold Cup, representing Canada and the USA respectively.

Injured: Luis Caicedo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Tajon Buchanan, Matt Turner

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Predicted XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): John McCarthy; Brek Shea, Ryan Shawcross, Leandro Pirez, Kevin Leerdam; Gregore, Blaise Matuidi; Julian Carranza, Jay Chapman, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain

New England Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Brad Knighton; DeJuan Jones; Henry Kessler, Andrew Farrell, Brandon Bye; Thomas McNamara, Matt Polster; Arnor Ingvi Traustason, Carles Gil, Emmanuel Boateng; Gustavo Bou

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Prediction

While Inter Miami will be looking to find their feet in this game, they face the uphill task of taking on a rejuvenated New England Revolution side.

We predict the visitors will carry on the momentum from the Atlanta United win and pick up a second straight victory on Wednesday.

Prediction: Inter Miami 0-3 New England Revolution

