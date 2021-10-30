Inter Miami vs New York City FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as New York City FC take on Inter Miami on Saturday. The two teams have achieved different objectives this season and will want to win this game.

Inter Miami are in 11th place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have largely failed to impress this season. Phil Neville's charges suffered a 2-1 defeat against Atlanta United in their previous game and will want to bounce back in this match.

New York City FC, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this year. The away side edged Chicago Fire to a 1-0 victory last week and will want to prove a point in this fixture.

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Head-to-Head

New York City FC have a flawless record against Inter Miami and have won all three games that have been played between the two teams. Inter Miami have never defeated New York City FC in an official fixture and will want to create history on Saturday.

The previous game between the two teams took place in August this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for New York City FC. Inter Miami were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Inter Miami form guide in MLS 2021: L-W-W-L-L

New York City FC form guide in MLS 2021: W-W-D-L-D

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Team News

Inter Miami have a point to prove

Inter Miami

Ryan Shawcross and Joevin Jones are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the game this weekend. Leandro Pirez served his suspension last week and is available for selection

Injured: Ryan Shawcross, Joevin Jones

Doubtful: Kieran Gibbs, Victor Ulloa

Suspended: None

Heber is unavailable for this game

New York City FC

Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Nicolas Acevedo, and Anton Tinnerholm are currently injured and will not be able to play a part for New York City FC this weekend. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its lineup going into this game.

Injured: Gudmundur Thorarinsson, Nicolas Acevedo, Anton Tinnerholm, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Predicted XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI (3-4-3): Nick Marsman; Christian Makoun, Leandro Pirez, Nicolas Figal; Gregore, Blaise Matuidi, Kelvin Leerdam, Lewis Morgan; Rodolfo Pizarro, Robbie Robinson, Gonzalo Higuain

Inter Miami CF @InterMiamiCF Incredible jugador, increíble persona, gracias Fede por tanto! 🖤💗 Incredible jugador, increíble persona, gracias Fede por tanto! 🖤💗 https://t.co/PbKq58MG3f

New York City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Sean Johnson; Malte Amundsen, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, Tayvon Gray; James Sands, Keaton Parks; Maximiliano Moralez, Jesus Medina, Thiago; Valentin Castellanos

Inter Miami vs New York City FC Prediction

Inter Miami have been plagued by bouts of inconsistency this year and were poor against Atlanta United this week. The likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi are seasoned professionals and will need to bring their experience to the fore this weekend.

New York City FC have a foot in the door in the top-seven race and will want to make a statement of intent on Saturday. The away side is the better team at the moment and holds the upper hand going into this game.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-3 New York City FC

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi