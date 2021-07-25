Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Inter Miami take on Philadelphia Union this Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

Inter Miami have endured a dismal campaign so far and struggled to impose themselves this season. Phil Neville's charges have flattered to deceive this year and cannot afford a debacle in this match.

Philadelphia Union, on the other hand, currently find themselves in third place in the league table and have been impressive this season. The away side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Orlando City last week and will want to bounce back this weekend.

NEXT UP ➡️ Lookin' to get those 3pts vs Miami#DOOP pic.twitter.com/Yk3I4Zb898 — PhilaUnion🛡 (@PhilaUnion) July 23, 2021

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Head-to-Head

Philadelphia Union have a good record against Inter Miami and have won two out of three games played between the two teams. Inter Miami have managed only one victory against Philadelphia Union and will want to level the playing field this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in April and ended in a 2-1 victory for Inter Miami. Philadelphia Union were not at their best on the day and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Inter Miami form guide in the MLS: L-L-L-L-L

Philadelphia Union form guide in the MLS: L-W-D-L-D

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Team News

Inter Miami need to win this game

Inter Miami

Joevin Jones is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the game against Philadelphia Union this weekend. Kelvin Leerdam is playing in the Gold Cup and is also unavailable for selection.

Injured: Joevin Jones

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Kelvin Leerdam

Philadelphia Union have a strong squad

Philadelphia Union

Jack de Vries, Anthony Fontana, and Ilsinho are injured at the moment and might not be able to play a part in this fixture. Andre Blake and Cory Burke are playing in the Gold Cup and will be unavailable for selection.

Injured: Jack de Vries

Doubtful: Ilsinho, Anthony Fontana

Unavailable: Andre Blake, Cory Burke

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Predicted XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): John McCarthy; Kieran Gibbs, Ryan Shawcross, Leandro Pirez, Nicolas Figal; Gregore, Blaise Matuidi; Robbie Robinson, Rodolfo Pizarro, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain

Match Trailer 📹 | Fútbol Salutes-Military Appreciation Night presented by @Wendy’s | 24HRS from kickoff at #DRVPNKStadium vs Philadelphia Union. pic.twitter.com/bSL0B5RhGq — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 24, 2021

Philadelphia Union Predicted XI (4-4-2): Matt Freese; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Olivier Mbaizo; Jamiro Monteiro, Alejandro Bedoya, Leon Flach, Jose Martinez; Sergio Santos, Kacper Przybylko

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union Prediction

Inter Miami have assembled an experienced squad over the past two years but have largely failed to make an impact in the MLS. The likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi have not made their mark so far and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Philadelphia Union have improved in recent months and will want to build a winning streak this month.The away side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 1-3 Philadelphia Union

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi