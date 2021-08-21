Inter Miami vs Toronto FC prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Inter Miami are back in action with another MLS fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Toronto FC in an important encounter on Saturday. Both teams have struggled this season and cannot afford to lose this game.

Toronto FC are rooted to the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference standings and have endured a dismal season. The Canadian outfit suffered a 1-0 defeat against Atlanta United last week and will have to bounce back in this fixture.

Inter Miami are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have also been poor this year. Phil Neville's charges edged Chicago Fire to a 3-2 victory in their previous game and will want another positive result this weekend.

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head

Toronto FC have a good record against Inter Miami and have won the only game played between the two teams. Inter Miami have never defeated Toronto FC in an official fixture and will want to create history on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Toronto FC. Inter Miami were well below their best on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Inter Miami form guide in MLS 2021: W-L-W-D-W

Toronto FC form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-D-L-D

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Team News

Inter Miami need to win this game

Inter Miami

Joevin Jones is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of the game against Toronto FC this weekend. Ryan Shawcross is also carrying a knock and might not feature in this match.

Injured: Joevin Jones

Doubtful: Ryan Shawcross

Suspended: None

Toronto FC need to win this game

Toronto FC

Ayo Akinola and Tsubasa Endoh are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Jozy Altidore and Dom Dwyer are also struggling with their fitness this month and might not be able to recover in time for this fixture.

Injured: Ayo Akinola, Tsubasa Endoh, Jozy Altidore, Ralph Priso-Mbongue

Doubtful: Dom Dwyer

Suspended: None

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Predicted XI

Inter Miami Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Nick Marsman; Kieran Gibbs, Leandro Pirez, Nicolas Figal, Kelvin Leerdam; Gregore, Blaise Matuidi; Rodolfo Pizarro, Robbie Robinson, Lewis Morgan; Gonzalo Higuain

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alex Bono; Justin Morrow, Omar Gonzalez, Eriq Zavaleta, Auro; Michael Bradley, Marco Delgado; Richie Laryea, Alejandro Pozuelo, Jonathan Osorio; Patrick Mullins

Inter Miami vs Toronto FC Prediction

Inter Miami have endured a dismal MLS campaign so far and have plenty of work to do to turn their season around. The likes of Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi will have to bring their experience to the fore this weekend.

Toronto FC are winless in their last 16 matches and will need a miracle to find their feet this weekend. Inter Miami are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Inter Miami 2-1 Toronto FC

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi