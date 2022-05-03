Kansas City Current vs North Carolina Courage prediction, preview, team news and more | NWSL Challenge Cup 2022

Kansas City Current take on North Carolina Courage at Children's Mercy Park in the semi-finals of the NWSL Challenge Cup on Thursday, with both sides in strong runs of form

Kansas City have only lost one game in the Challenge Cup so far. However, Matt Potter's side will be going into the game off the back of a 3-0 loss against the Portland Thorns in the NWSL. They will hope to bounce back with a win against North Carolina on Thursday.

North Carolina, on the other hand, are yet to lose a game in the Challenge Cup. But Sean Nahas' side also lost their opening NWSL game 2-1 against Angel City FC. They will look to secure a victory against Kansas City on Thursday.

Both sides will want to win the game and advance to the finals of the Challenge Cup and that should make for an exciting contest.

Kansas City Current vs North Carolina Courage Head-to-Head

North Carolina have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won one of their previous three meetings, with the other two ending in draws.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw the last time they met back in September 2021.

Kansas City Current Form Guide: L-W-W-L-W

North Carolina Courage Form Guide: L-D-W-D-D

Kansas City Current vs North Carolina Courage Team News

Williams will be a huge miss for Kansas

Kansas City Current

USWNT striker Lynn Williams is unavailable for the game. Apart from that, Kansas City have no new injury worries following their 3-0 loss against the Portland Thorns last time out.

Injured: Lynn Williams

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

North Carolina Courage

North Carolina Courage came away unscathed from their 2-1 loss against Angel City last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kansas City Current vs North Carolina Courage Predicted XI

Kansas City Current Predicted XI (4-3-3): Adrianna Franch; Izzy Rodriguez, Elizabeth Ball, Jenna Winebrenner, Mallory Weber; Kate Del Fava, Kristen Edmonds, Chardonnay Curran; Addie McCain, Lo'eau LaBonta, Elyse Bennett

North Carolina Courage Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Katelyn Rowland; Jaelene Daniels, Abby Erceg, Kaleigh Kurtz, Merritt Mathias; Malia Berkely; Denise O'Sullivan, Emily Gray; Debinha; Taylor Smith, Kerolin

Kansas City Current vs North Carolina Courage Prediction

Both sides have had strong seasons so far, finishing at the top of their respective divisions, and that should come to the fore during the game on Thursday.

We predict a tight game, with Kansas City coming out on top

Prediction: Kansas City Current 2-1 North Carolina Courage

