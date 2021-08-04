LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS continues with a fresh set of fixtures as LA Galaxy welcome Real Salt Lake to the Dignity Health Sports Park Stadium on Thursday.

This will be the second meeting between the two Western Conference sides after playing an entertaining 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture two Tuesdays ago.

LA Galaxy returned to winning ways on Saturday as they claimed a comfortable 4-1 victory over Portland Timbers.

Rayan Raveloson, Victor Vazquez, Sacha Kljestan and Samuel Grandsir were on target for the Galaxy, while Jeremy Ebobisse was on the scoresheet for the Timbers.

Prior to that, Greg Vanney’s men failed to pick up a win in their last three outings, losing twice and picking up one draw.

With 28 points from 16 games, LA Galaxy remain third in the Eastern Conference standings, four points behind league leaders Seattle Sounders.

Meanwhile, Real Salt Lake were denied a second consecutive win on Sunday as they played out a goalless draw with Houston Dynamo.

In a game where defender Justen Glad received his matching orders, Real Salt Lake failed to convert their chances as they hit the woodwork on two separate occasions.

This followed an impressive 3-0 home victory over Colorado Rapids two Sundays ago.

Freddy Juarez’s side have now managed just two wins from their last eight outings, picking up six points from the last 24 available.

Real Salt Lake currently sit in the final playoff spot with 21 points, two points above the eighth-placed Portland Timbers.

LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake Head-To-Head

With 22 wins from their last 51 encounters, La Galaxy head into the game as the superior side in this fixture.

Real Salt lake have picked up 17 wins, while 12 games have ended in draws.

LA Galaxy Form Guide: W-L-D-L-W

Real Salt Lake Form Guide: W-L-D-W-D

LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake Team News

LA Galaxy

Barring striker Javier Hernandez, who is sidelined with a calf problem, LA Galaxy head into the game with a fully fit squad. There are no suspension concerns for the club from Los Angeles.

Injured: Javier Hernandez

Suspended: None

Real Salt Lake

Toni Datkovic (Muscle), Andrew Brody (Toe) and Zack Farnsworth (Leg) have all been ruled out of the game due to injuries. Justen Glad will serve his one-game suspension for receiving red last time out.

Injured: Toni Datkovic, Andrew Brody, Zack Farnsworth

Suspended: Justen Glad

LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XI

LA Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Jorge Villafana, Derrick Williams, Nicholas DePuy, Julian Araujo; Rayan Raveloson, Sacha Kljestan; Samuel Grandsir, Victor Vazquez, Kevin Cabral; Ethan Zubak

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ochoa; Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Andrew Brody, Aaron Herrera; Nick Besler, Damir Kreilach; Albert Rusnak, Justin Meram, Anderson Julio; Bobby Wood

LA Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

LA Galaxy will be in high spirits after ending their winless run last time out. They boast the best home record in the Western Conference table, picking up 18 points and scoring 16 goals from eight games on home turf.

We predict they will continue in this form and claim all three points on Thursday.

Prediction: LA Galaxy 2-0 Real Salt Lake

