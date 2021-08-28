Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021 

The MLS features another edition of the El Trafico Derby this weekend as Los Angeles FC take on Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Los Angeles FC are in ninth place in the MLS Western Conference standings and have a point to prove this weekend. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Los Angeles Galaxy, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table and have been impressive this year. The away side lost against San Jose Earthquakes last week and will need to prove their mettle in this match.

Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Head-to-Head

Los Angeles Galaxy have a good record against Los Angeles FC and have won five out of 11 matches played between the two teams. Los Angeles FC have managed only three victories against their opponents and have a point to prove this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Los Angeles Galaxy. Los Angeles FC were not at their best on the day and will need to step up on Saturday.

Los Angeles FC form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-L-L-D

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide in MLS 2021: L-L-W-D-W

Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Team News

Los Angeles FC have a strong squad

Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC will have to do without Kwadwo Opoku and Eddie Segura when they face Vancouver Whitecaps this week. Diego Palacios is carrying a knock and is unlikely to be risked in this game.

Injured: Kwadwo Opoku, Eddie Segura

Doubtful: Diego Palacios

Suspended: None

Los Angeles Galaxy have a strong squad

Los Angeles Galaxy

Ethan Zubak has recovered from his injury and will be available for selection this weekend. Javier Hernandez has also made progress with his recovery but is unlikely to be risked in this fixture.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Javier Hernandez

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Romero; Marco Farfan, Tristan Blackmon, Jesus Murillo, Kim Moon-Hwan; Eduard Atuesta, Latif Blessing, Jose Cifuentes; Carlos Vela, Brian Rodriguez, Diego Rossi

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Jorge Villafana, Nicholas DePuy, Sega Coulibaly, Julian Araujo; Rayan Raveloson, Jonathan dos Santos; Kevin Cabral, Efrain Alvarez, Sebastian Lletget; Dejan Joveljic

Los Angeles FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy Prediction

Los Angeles Galaxy have been a resurgent force in the MLS this season and will want to step up in this match. The lies of Sebastian Lletget and Samuel Grandsir can pack a punch on their day and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Los Angeles FC have not been at their best this season and have a point to prove in this fixture. Los Angeles Galaxy are the better team at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 1-3 Los Angeles Galaxy

