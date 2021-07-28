Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

The MLS is back in action with another fixture this week as Los Angeles FC take on Minnesota United on Wednesday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Los Angeles FC are in fifth place in the MLS Western Conference standings at the moment and will need to step up in this game. The home side was held to a 2-2 draw by Vancouver Whitecaps last week and will need to return to winning ways on Wednesday.

Minnesota United, on the other hand, currently find themselves in sixth place in the league table. The away side edged Portland Timbers to a 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this game.

Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United Head-to-Head

Minnesota United have a good record against Los Angeles FC and have won two out of four matches played between the two teams. Los Angeles FC have managed only one victory against Minnesota United and will want to level the scales on Wednesday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in 2019 and ended in a 1-1 draw. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical in this fixture.

Los Angeles FC form guide in the MLS: D-L-W-W-W

Minnesota United form guide in the MLS: W-W-L-D-W

Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United Team News

Los Angeles FC have a strong squad

Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC will have to do without Danny Musovski and Kwadwo Opoku when they face Minnesota United this week. Mark-Anthony Kaye is representing Canada in the Gold Cup and is unavailable for selection.

Injured: Kwadwo Opoku, Danny Musovski

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Mark-Anthony Kaye

Minnesota United have a strong squad

Minnesota United

Michael Boxall and Ike Opara are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of the game against Los Angeles FC this week. Dayne St. Clair has been selected in the Canadian squad for the Gold Cup and will not feature in this match.

Injured: Michael Boxall, Ike Opara

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Dayne St. Clair

Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United Predicted XI

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Romero; Marco Farfan, Eddie Segura, Jesus Murillo, Moon-Hwan Kim; Eduard Atuesta, Latif Blessing, Francisco Ginella; Carlos Vela, Jose Cifuentes, Diego Rossi

Minnesota United Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Tyler Miller; Chase Gasper; Michael Brent Kallmann, Bakaye Dibassy, Jukka Raitala; Wil Trapp, Hassani Dotson; Emanuel Reynoso, Ethan Finlay, Robin Lod; Adrien Hunou

Los Angeles FC vs Minnesota United Prediction

Los Angeles FC endured a shaky start to their season but have turned their MLS campaign around in recent weeks. The home side has suffered a minor slump over the past week and has a point to prove in this match.

Minnesota United have improved this month and have won their two matches. Both teams are on a fairly even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 1-1 Minnesota United

