Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Two Western Conference sides go head-to-head on Sunday as Los Angeles FC welcome Real Salt Lake to the Banc of California Stadium.

This will be the second meeting in two weeks for both sides, who head into the game off the back of impressive wins over Austin FC and Vancouver Whitecaps respectively.

Los Angeles FC made it two wins from two games last time out as they claimed a 2-0 victory over Austin FC.

In an end-to-end affair at the Q2 Stadium, Jose Cifuentes and Diego Rossi scored in either half to hand Los Angeles their fifth win of the season.

Bob Bradley's men have enjoyed a fine run of results in recent weeks, picking up three wins and one draw from their last five outings, losing just the one game.

With 18 points from 12 games, Los Angeles FC are currently fifth in the Western Conference table, two points and one place above Sunday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Real Salt Lake found their feet last time out when they claimed an emphatic 4-0 victory over the struggling Vancouver Whitecaps.

The Whitecaps were forced to rue their wastefulness in front of goal as Freddy Juarez's side cruised to the win thanks to goals from Albert Rusnak, Anderson Julio and a brace from Damir Kreilach.

The result saw Real Salt Lake's three-game winless run come to an end as they picked up a draw and lost twice in their previous three encounters.

Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake Head-To-Head

This will be the 10th meeting between the two sides. Los Angeles FC have have a clear upper hand in this fixture, claiming seven wins from their previous nine games against Real Salt Lake. The visitors have managed two victories.

Los Angeles FC Form Guide: W-W-L-W-D

Real Salt Lake Form Guide: W-L-D-L-W

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake Team News

Los Angeles FC

Kwadwo Opoku is still suffering from a knee problem and remains out of contention for this game. Erik Duenas will also miss the game as he battles an ankle problem. Mark Anthony-Kaye is away on international duty with Canada for the ongoing Gold Cup.

Injured: Kwadwo Opoku, Erik Duenas

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Mark Anthony-Kaye

Real Salt Lake

Real Salt Lake will be without the services of Zack Farnsworth and Jeizon Ramírez, who have been sidelined with leg and muscle injuries. Andrew Brody is out with a broken toe and there is no certain timeline yet for his return.

Injured: Zack Farnsworth, Jeizon Ramírez, Andrew Brody

Suspended: None

Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake Predicted XI

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Romero; Marco Farfan, Eddie Segura, Jesus Murillo, Moon-Hwan Kim; Eduard Atuesta, Latif Blessing, Jose Cifuentes; Carlos Vela, Corey Baird, Diego Rossi

Real Salt Lake Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Ochoa; Donny Toia, Marcelo Silva, Justen Glad, Aaron Herrera; Pablo Ruiz, Nick Besler; Albert Rusnak, Damir Kreilach, Anderson Julio; Bobby Wood

Los Angeles FC vs Real Salt Lake Prediction

With just two points separating the two sides in the Western Conference table, this tie promises to be a thrilling and entertaining contest. However, considering they are equally matched on paper and head into the game in similar form, we predict they will cancel out each other's effort and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 1-1 Real Salt Lake

Edited by Shardul Sant