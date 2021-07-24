Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Los Angeles FC are back in action with another important MLS fixture this weekend as they take on Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and will need to win this game.

Vancouver Whitecaps have endured a difficult campaign this season and are in 13th place in the MLS standings at the moment. The Whitecaps held Houston Dynamo to a 0-0 stalemate in their previous game and will want to secure a better result this weekend.

Los Angeles FC, on the other hand, are currently in fifth place in the league table and have been impressive this season. The home side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Portland Timbers last week and will want to bounce back in this fixture.

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-to-Head

Los Angeles FC have a slight edge over Vancouver Whitecaps and have won three out of six matches played between the two teams. Vancouver Whitecaps have managed two victories against Los Angeles FC and will look to level the playing field this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two MLS outfits took place last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Vancouver Whitecaps. Los Angeles FC have improved in recent weeks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Los Angeles FC form guide in the MLS: L-L-W-W-L

Vancouver Whitecaps form guide in the MLS: D-W-L-D-D

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Team News

Los Angeles FC have a strong squad

Los Angeles FC

Los Angeles FC will have to do without Danny Musovski and Kwadwo Opoku when they face Vancouver Whitecaps this weekend. Mark-Anthony Kaye is representing Canada in the Gold Cup and is unavailable for selection.

Injured: Kwadwo Opoku, Danny Musovski

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Mark-Anthony Kaye

Vancouver Whitecaps have a point to prove

Vancouver Whitecaps

Bruno Gaspar has made progress with his recovery but might not feature against Los Angeles FC this week. Maxime Crepeau and Lucas Cavallini are representing Canada in the Gold Cup and are unavailable for selection.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Bruno Gaspar

Unavailable: Maxime Crepeau, Lucas Cavallini

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI

Los Angeles FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tomas Romero; Marco Farfan, Eddie Segura, Jesus Murillo, Moon-Hwan Kim; Eduard Atuesta, Latif Blessing, Francisco Ginella; Carlos Vela, Jose Cifuentes, Diego Rossi

🎵 Hopped off the plane at LAX with a dream and my team branded travel hoodie 🎶 #VWFC pic.twitter.com/mn43THuwfJ — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) July 23, 2021

Vancouver Whitecaps Predicted XI (4-3-3): Thomas Hasal; Cristian Gutierrez, Andy Rose, Ranko Veselinovic, Jake Nerwinski; Janio Bikel, Michael Baldisimo, Russell Teibert; Cristian Dajome, Brian White, Deiber Caicedo

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction

Los Angeles FC endured a shaky start to their season but have turned their MLS campaign in recent weeks. The away side has lethal players in its ranks and the likes of Carlos Vela and Diego Rossi will have to step up in this match.

Vancouver Whitecaps have improved this month and have managed four points in their last two matches. Los Angeles FC are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles FC 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi