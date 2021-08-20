Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes prediction, preview, team news and more | MLS 2021

Los Angeles Galaxy will face off against San Jose Earthquakes in the California Clasico on Friday.

Los Angeles Galaxy were building up some steam with a four-match unbeaten streak before it got snapped in midweek by Colorado Rapids. They could have been second in the table with a win but have been left to rue the missed opportunity instead after conceding a 2-1 defeat.

Prior to that game, Greg Vanney's side had registered a hard-fought victory over Minnesota United, which the coach filed as possibly their best win of the season. The loss against Colorado Rapids didn't come about due to a lack of effort.

Galaxy had 65% of the possession and had more shots on target than they did against the Loons last weekend. But they won't have much trouble putting the loss behind them. They will be raring to go against the Earthquakes in what has evolved into an intense rivalry in recent times.

They currently sit third in the Western Conference standings with 35 points in 20 games. Their Friday opponents, San Jose Earthquakes, have worked hard to gain a footing this season but a win has been hard to come by. They are on a nine-game unbeaten streak but seven of those have been draws.

Matias Almeyda's men have been held to back-to-back draws in their latest outings by Vancouver Whitecaps and Minnesota United. They will have their work cut out against an in-form Los Angeles Galaxy.

Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Head-to-Head

In 42 meetings between Los Angeles Galaxy and San Jose Earthquakes, the former have won 15 while the latter have been victorious on 16 occasions. 11 matches have ended as draws.

The last time the two sides met was in late June and LA Galaxy won the game 3-1.

Los Angeles Galaxy form guide: W-W-D-W-L

San Jose Earthquakes form guide: W-D-W-D-D

Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Team News

Los Angeles Galaxy

Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez is nearing a return from injury but will be unavailable for this game. New signing Joveljic is expected to start as striker for the Galaxy.

Injuries: Javier Hernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

San Jose Earthquakes

Nathan was shown a straight red card in midweek against Minnesota United and is suspended. Tommy Thomson is likely to miss out with a knee injury.

Injuries: Tommy Thomson

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Predicted Lineups

Los Angeles Galaxy Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Bond; Jorge Villafana, Derrick Williams, Sega Coulibaly, Julian Araujo; Rayan Raveloson, Jonathan dos Santos; Samuel Grandsir, Efrain Alvarez, Sebastian Lletget; Dejan Joveljic

San Jose Earthquakes Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): James Marcinkowski; Shea Salinas, Oswaldo Alanis, Tanner Beason, Marcos Lopez; Judson Silva, Eric Remedi; Jackson Yueill; Cade Cowell, Cristian Espinoza; Jeremy Ebobisse

Los Angeles Galaxy vs San Jose Earthquakes Prediction

San Jose Earthquakes have struggled to get wins. LA Galaxy have been in good form and should be able to make their home advantage count here. But the Earthquakes won't go down without a fight.

Prediction: Los Angeles Galaxy 2-1 San Jose Earthquakes

Edited by Shambhu Ajith